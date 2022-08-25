First win for Whittlesey Athletic, first defeat for Blackstones, weekend fixtures in non league football and the FA Vase

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Carter (blue) scored for Whittlesey against Huntingdon.

There’s a South Lincolnshire derby between Pinchbeck United and Holbeach United, and home ties for Bourne Town and March Town, while Deeping Rangers and Blackstones must travel.

Blackstones are at fellow United Counties Division one side Rainworth Miners Welfare. Stones lost ther unbeaten league record on Wednesday in a top-of-the table clash won 2-0 by Aylestone Park. Aylestone have won all six of their Division games so far and have yet to concede a goal.

Table-toppers Stamford AFC host struggling Gresley Rovers in the Northern Premier Midlands Division, while fourth-placed Spalding United are at Coleshill.

Yaxley will be seeking to bounce back from a 9-1 midweek defeat at Harborough by beating Loughborough Dynamo at In2itive Park.

Whittlesey Athletic opened their win account in Thurlow Nunn Division One North on Wednesday as goals from Jones De Sousa, Jack Carter and Matt Carter saw off Huntingdon 3-0 at Feldale Field.

Whittlesey are in league action in Norwich on Saturday.

FIXTURES

Saturday, August 27.

FA VASE: Bourne Town v Clipstone, Heanor Town v Deeping Rangers, March Town v Huntingdon, Pinchbeck United v Holbeach United, Rainworth Miners Welfare v Blackstones.

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE: MIdlands Division: Coleshill v Spalding United, Stamford AFC v Gresley, Yaxley v Loughborough Dynamo.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE: Premier Division North: Heather St Johns v Wisbech Town.