Deeping Rangers gained their first point of the United Counties Premier Division North season in new manager Brett Whaley’s first game in charge.

Deeping drew 0-0 at home to fellow strugglers Ashby Ivanhoe at the Hayden Whitham Stadium. The home side had lost their previous six matches and the point moved them off the bottom of the table at the expense of Wisbech Town who went down 3-0 at Eastwood CFC. Bourne Town blew a 2-0 lead at Newark Town with the hosts equalising in the 94th minute. Aaron Eyett and Will Bird scored for Bourne.

March Town overcame the loss of manager Ash Taylor – he stepped down for personal reasons – to draw 2-2 at fellow Premier Division South high fliers Lutterworth Town. The Hares were behind at the break, but goals from veteran Dan Cotton and Jack Withers earned them a decent point. Yaxley’s climb up this table continued with a 4-1 home win over Bugbrooke St Michaels as Finlay Henderson and Enoch Opayinka scored twice apiece.

Blackstones jumped up to fifth in Division One after goals from Josh Barrett and Will Bestwick sealed a 2-1 win over Retford.

Whittlesey Athletic restored some club pride by holding mid-table Gorleston Reserves to a 0-0 draw just a week after losing a Thurlow Nunn Division One North 12-0. They remain next-to-bottom through with three points from 11 matches. Holbeach United are sixth after holding off a late comeback to win 3-2 at Diss Town. Ryan Cook, Kyle Compton and Callum Wright had given The Tigers a 3-0 lead. FC Peterborough beat Wivenhoe Town 2-1 at the Millfield Autos Stadium with goals from Atif Khan and Ayman Trabelsi.

Stamford AFC were knocked off the top of the table in the Southern Premier DIvision Central after a 3-0 defeat at Sudbury. The Daniels are second, although level on points with new leaders Alvechurch.

Peterborough Sports won their FA Cup second round qualifying tie at Enfield Town and Spalding United remain in the competition after an excellent draw against higher level opposition.

RESULTS

FA Cup Second qualifying round: Enfield Town 0, Peterborough Sports 1 (Lawlor), Spalding United 0, Alfreton 0.

Southern League

Premier Division Central: AFC Sudbury 3, Stamford AFC 0.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 0, Ashby Ivanhoe 0; Eastwood FC 3, Wisbech Town 0; Newark Town 2, Bourne Town 2 (Eyett, Bird).

Premier Division South: Lutterworth Town 2, March Town 2 (Cotton, Withers); Yaxley 4 (F. Henderson 2, Opayinka 2), Bugbrooke St Michaels 1.

Division One: Blackstones 2 (Barrett, Bestwick), Retford 1.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: Diss Town 2, Holbeach United 3 (Wright, Cook, Compton); FC Peterborough 2 (Khan, Trabelsi), Wivenhoe Town 1; Stanway Pegasus 3, FC Parson Drove 1; Whittlesey Ath 0, Gorleston Res 0.