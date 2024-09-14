Dan Lawlor

A first-half Dan Lawlor penalty was enough to send Peterborough Sports into the hat for Monday’s third qualifying round draw in the FA Cup

Lawlor struck with his usual precision and composure from 12 yards in the 33rd minute at Enfield Town to move Sports to within two wins of an historic first round proper appearance.

It was no more than Sports deserved after making most of the early running. Michael Gyasi tested the home ‘keeper on 10 minutes with a decent low drive and, after Lawlor’s goal, joint-manager Michael Gash headed a good opportunity wide at the far post.

Enfield, who play in National League South, were denied an equaliser by a fine Peter Crook stop on 53 minutes and within two minutes Mark Jones had been thwarted by a strong save at the other end.

Dan Lawlor.

The home side did pick up the pace in the final quarter, but Sports were robust and well organised defensively and saw the game out reasonably comfortably. Gyasi even came close to making it 2-0 in added time with a powerful shot which was superbly turned aside by the Enfield number one.

Sports are back in action in a National League game at bottom club Oxford City on Tuesday (September 17).

Former Sports manager Jimmy Dean and current club Spalding United is also in hat for the next round after an impressive 0-0 draw at home to higher level Alfreton Town. They replay on Tuesday. Former Posh player Jordan Nicholson came closest to scoring for Spalding.

Sports: Peter Crook, Matt Tootle, Ryan Fryatt, MJ Kamson-Kamara, Michael Gash, Dan Lawlor, Will Van Lier, Dan Jarvis, Michael Gyasi, Mark Jones, Kaine Felix.