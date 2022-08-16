First National League defeat for Peterborough Sports on a foul night in Gloucester
Peterborough Sports suffered their first National North League defeat of the season at Gloucester City on Tuesday night.
It finished 3-1 to the home side after Sports had scored first in a match played in torrential rain. The game might not have even started if Gloucester relied on a grass pitch.
There was one change to the Sports starting eleven from the famous win at Southport with Josh McCammon coming in for Lewis Hilliard in midfield.
Gloucester were the quickest out of the traps and as early as the second minute Sports’ ‘keeper Pete Crook was called on to make a solid save.
However on 15 minutes Sports got the breakthrough and it was a strong run forward by Dan Jarvis who fed Dion Sembie-Ferris who put a fine ball across the area for Jordan Nicholson to fire home. Sembie-Ferris have been on fire together so far this season,
Most Popular
-
1
Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh face tough League One tie against Sheffield Wednesday
-
2
Some Peterborough United players delivered a big improvement in form to see off powerful opponents
-
3
Plymouth Argyle manager defends the actions of Bali Mumba after claims the player 'disrespected' Peterborough United
-
4
Title favourites Sheffield Wednesday are perfect opponents for a Peterborough United seeking an immediate bounce back to form
-
5
Sheffield Wednesday boss expecting a really tough game against 'Championship standard' Peterborough United
The lead didn’t last long though as a good cross was headed home by McClure 4 minutes later.
Both sides traded attacks for the next 20 minutes, with the home side having a free kick in a promising position on 37 minutes, but the Sports wall stood tall and cleared.
On 43 minutes Sports were unable to clear and Spence pounced on a clearance to drive home to give Gloucester a 2-1 lead at half time.
On 50 minutes Sports came close to the equaliser as Lamine Sheriff let fly from the edge of the box with the ball striking a post before being cleared.
Gloucester extended their lead on 60 minutes as they broke down the left and crossed for McClure to turn the ball home for his second of the game.
The evening might have taken a further turn for the worse on 78 minutes when Gloucester were awarded a penalty after a foul by Sherriff, but the taker could only hit the post.
Gloucester saw the match out and deservedly took all three points on a disappointing night for the Turbines.
Four points from the opening three games – two of them away from home – still represents a decent start to the season for the city side.