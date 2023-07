The winners will host Biggleswade Town in the preliminary round.

Deeping Rangers, Pinchbeck United, Yaxley and Spalding United also play in the early round of the FA Cup.

The draws for all the FA competitions were made on Friday.

The FA Cup. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bourne Town have missed out on FA Vase action in 2023-24 following an admin error.

Whittlesey Athletic are exempt until the first round proper.

DRAWS

FA CUP

Extra preliminary round (Saturday, August 5): Ashby Ivanhoe v Deeping Rangers; Maltby Main v Pinchbeck United; Wisbech Town v March Town; Yaxley v Wroxham.

Preliminary Round (Saturday, August 19): Ashby or Deeping v Rossington Main or Leicester Nirvana; Bury Town or Biggleswade United v Yaxly or Wroxham; Quorn or Carlton Town v Maltby Main or Pinchbeck; Spalding v Sleaford Town or Shepshed Dynamo; Wisbech or March v Biggleswade Town;

FA TROPHY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First qualifying round (Saturday, September 9): Sheffield v Spalding United.

Second qualifying round (Saturday, September 23): Hanley or Cleethorpes v Sheffield or Spalding.

FA VASE

First qualifying round (Saturday, August 26): Blackstones v Boston Town; Deeping Rangers v Loughborough Students; Godmanchester Rovers v Wisbech Town; Newark Town v Holbeach United; Yaxley v Eynesbury Rovers.