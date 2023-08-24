Fenland Clarion time trial stars and a May family celebration

From the left, Paul Asplin, Carl Garfield and Matt Ley.

Lindsay Clarke won the ladies category, with Sarah Bentley finishing in third place. The ladies are expected to be confirmed as team champions.

Clarke also won the Masters E category. Bentley came third in the Masters F category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Grundy won the juvenile event with Archie May and Harry Tozer in second place.

Steve Clarke won the Masters C category with Steve Skelhon in third place. David Hallam came second in the Masters B category.

Fenland members Matt Lay (6th), Paul Asplin (8th) and Carl Garfield (14th) competed in the final round of the Friday night series for mountain bikes.

BLUEBELL SERIES

The final round of the Fenland Clarion Bluebell series saw George Prodrick becoming the first recipient of the Ralph Stevens Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was George's first Bluebell 10 for a few years and he wanted to do it in memory of Ralph, who pa ssed away last year, and also set a Bluebell standard for the over 80s!

The last race was won in impressive style by John Hynes in 21:14, over a minute ahead of highly promising youth rider Evander Wishart in 22:29. Suzanne May won the handicap series with 101 points from David Hallam (79) and Carl Garfield (74).