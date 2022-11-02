Feeder gobble up last unbeaten record and hat-trick heroes galore in the Junior Alliance League

Action from Netherton (red) v Feeder Under 12s at the Grange. Photo: David Lowndes.

There are no unbeaten teams left after Feeder won 3-1 at Netherton United last weekend. Kevin Daminauskas, Noah Mvula and Jamie Robinson scored the goals for Feeder with Lucas Stiopu on target for the home side.

Feeder are second behind Peterborough RTC who won 3-0 at St Ives with Remy Poyner scoring all three goals.

In Division Two Ollie King and Armand Puter claimed hat-tricks as Blackstones picked up their first win of the season in some style, 13-0 over March

Oundle maintained their perfect record in Division Three with a 3-1 win over Spalding. Dylan Fowler, Rory Pridmore and Finn Wilson were their marksmen.

RTC have also won every game in this section. James Bratt scored twice in a 4-3 win over FC Peterborough.

Patrick Steel was the matchwinner for Park Farm against Wittering in a game between two teams boasting 100% records in Division Four.

Spare a thought for Luca Vito Flanigan of Division Six side Parkside. He hit a hat-trick against King’s Cliffe, but still finished on the losing side. Sebastian Fox and Braydon Tidman also struck trebles as Cliffe won 6-4.

Peterborough Lions are top of this table as a 4-0 win over Hampton made it 12 points from four matches. Kajus Mikulenas, Tommy Smith and Charlie Williams were among their scorers.

Park Farm are setting a strong pace at the head of Under 13 Division One as Rubio Riane Neves Junior struck twice in a 4-2 win over RTC.

Unbeaten sides Deeping United and Thurlby clashed in Division Two and they remain unbeaten after a 3-3 draw. Jack Raymont scored twice for Thurlby.

It’s two wins in two games for Malborne who enjoyed a thrilling 8-5 win over Boston. Hat-trick hero here was Jayden McManus-Holt.

Gunthorpe collected their first point of the Division Four season. Harvey Danile netted in a 1-1 draw with Wittering.