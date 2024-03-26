Feeder favourites after toppling the leaders, double cup delight for Deeping Rangers and a first win for Parkside

Action from Feeder U13s v RTC (white). Photo: David Lowndes.

​Goals from Shad Abdul and Jack Redgrave gave Feeder a 2-0 win over leaders RTC at Nene Park Academy.

RTC remain top despite a second defeat of the season, but Feeder are seven points behind with four games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is just one point between the top three in Division Three and the top sides all won last weekend.

Action from Feeder U13s v RTC (white). Photo: David Lowndes.

Leaders Oundle had to work hard before seeing off FC Peterborough 5-4 with Dogan Mercan’s hat-trick proving decisive.

Harry Keen scored twice as second-placed Park Farm eased to a 6-1 success at Deeping Rangers and Harry Earth also scored twice as third-placed Spalding United won 5-1 at Leverington.

The big game in Division One was won by third-placed B ourne, 3-1 at leaders Nene Valley, thanks to a Sam Holland hat-trick. RTC are now top after a 12-1 thrashing of Deeping Rangers as Kai Orange scored four times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was double delight elsewhere for Deeping Rangers who saw two sides move smoothly into the semi-finals of the Under 14 League Cup.

Action from Feeder U13s v RTC (white). Photo: David Lowndes.

The Clarets beat Thorpe Wood 3-0 in their quarter-final thanks to goals from Keeun Benstead, Dario Mendes and Fynn Parkhill and the Blues were 6-3 winners at Nene Valley courtesy of goals from Alfie Valentine (2), Kobey Webb, Finley Moorhouse, Raul Goga and Ethan Brawn.

Also through are Clechwarton, 7-1 winners at Feeder, and Park Farm who beat Yaxley 3-2 in a battle between the top two in Division One. Daniel Atolagbe, Alfie Harley and Humberto Balodis scored for Park Farm with Joseph Faulkner and Braiden Kilby on target for Yaxley.

YOUTH LEAGUE

Parkside picked up their first win of the Under 16 Division Four season at the 13th attempt. Liam Jones hit a hat-trick and John Stokes also scored in a 4-1 win at South Lincs Swifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ICA made it six straight wins in Under 15 Division Two by beating Thorpe Wood 5-0. Brad Wathen bagged a hat-trick in this game.

Stamford have charged seven points clear at the top of the Under 18 League after a 3-1 win over Thurlby Under 17s. Matthew Walker scored all the Stamford goals, but they will have a wary eye on Hampton who have won every game and have the games in hand to go top.