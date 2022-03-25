FC Peterborough’s grand vision has come into Focus

FC Peterborough (green) in action at Fulbridge Road.

The club who run adult teams in Division One and Division Three of the Peterborough League will play their home games in the 2022-23 season at the Focus Centre, Chestnut Avenue, Dogsthorpe.

The pitches have been vacant since United Counties Premier Division side Peterborough Northern Star folded in November.

An FC Peterborough statement read: ‘We are delighted to announce we have agreed a long-term deal with Community Mosaic to take over the football facilities at the Focus Centre, Chestnut Avenue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘We are immensely proud and honoured to host senior football at a venue that is steeped in local football history.

“The main pitch at the ground is a superb playing facility and aids our vision of competing in the PDFL Premier Division and eventually further up the football pyramid.

“This is a fantastic development that will beneifit both FC Peterborough and Community Mosaic and the local communities we serve for many years to come.

“We can’t wait to begin this new chapter.”