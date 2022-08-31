FC Peterborough, Sawtry and Peterborough Rangers look like serious title contenders, Yaxley Phoenix Women start new era in style

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Stanground Sports (purple) v Wittering Premiair at Stanground Academy. Photo: David Lowndes.

Hamza Akram, Sam Sadiq and Aymna Trabelsi scored the goals for the city side who have won their opening four fixtures following promotion from Division One.

FC Peterborough are second behind reigning champions Uppingham Town who have a perfect record after five matches. Uppingham eased to a 3-0 win at Oundle last weekend.

Deeping Rangers Reserves dropped their first points of the season. They drew 2-2 at home to Warboys Town in a repeat of last season’s Senior Cup Final.

Action from Wittering Premiair Reserves' 4-0 win at Stanground Sports. Photo: David Lowndes.

Harry Tidswell scored twice for Deeping with Dan Moulds and Myles Roberts replying for Warboys.

Netherton United are still without a win in their season of transition. They went down 3-2 to Crowland at the Grange with the visitors’ goals coming from Harry Grigas, Giuliano Staffieri and former Netherton player Zack Fisher.

Ryley Nicholson-Barfoot and Virgilio Leitao netted for Netherton.

Moulton Harrox were hammered 6-1 at FC Peterborough on the opening day of the season, but they’re unbeaten in four matches since. They saw off Wittering Premiair 3-0 last weekend with Joe Townsend and Declan Earth among the scorers.

Newly-promoted Sawtry – they played in Division Three last season – are top of Peterborough League Division One with a perfect four wins in four games.

Merlyn Gray scored twice in their latest success, 4-3 at Eunice, Huntingdon.

Wittering Premiair Reserves are second in Division One after a comfortable 4-0 success at Stanground Sports. Lee Deane, Douglas Zimbango, Benjamin Otterwell and Liam Hatfield scored the goals for an unbeaten team against a side without a win.

Peterborough City are also unbeaten. Alfie Webb scored twice in a 3-1 win at Polonia last weekend.

Peterborough Rangers have carried their all-conquering Division Five form into the Division Three season. They have won their opening two games 6-0 against Thorpe Wood Rangers and 10-0 against Sutton Bridge United. Cameron Guest scored five against Sutton Bridge after netting twice against Thorpe Wood.

Park Farm Pumas Reserves have also won their opening two matches at this level. Thomas Klinkovics bagged a hat-trick in a 7-1 win over Warboys Reserves in their last outing.

Netherton United A opened their season with a 3-0 win at Uppingham Reserves. Tom Wales, Nishan Singh and Luke Elsom scored the goals.

And Yaxley Phoenix kicked off a new era with a 4-1 win over Fakenham in Division One of the Eastern Region Womens League.

It was a first game at this level for a team who won the Cambs League twice when representing Netherton United.

Yasmin Green scored twice for Phoenix at In2itive Park with Emily Johnson and Milly Ramm also on target.