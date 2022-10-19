FC Peterborough lose perfect record in dramatic fashion, five-star show from Crowland striker and a brilliant cup tie

Action from FC Peterborough (green) v Uppingham. Photo: Tim Symonds.

The city side looked to have rescued an important point against reigning champions Uppingham Town at the King Carz Arena when Arslan Ali made it 2-2 deep into injury time.

But there was still time for the visitors to claim a winning goal when Robert Montgomery completed his hat-trick with a header from a corner.

Tiago Dias scored the other goal for FC Peterborough who still have a two-point lead at the top from Uppingham and Stilton United with all three teams have played nine matches.

Tiago Dias (10) scores for FC Peterborough v Uppingham Town. Photo: Tim Symonds.

Stilton maintained their title challenge with a comfortable 4-2 win at struggling Netherton United. Taylor Hunter, Lewis McManus, Lewis Archer and Kyial West scored for Stilton with Modou Gaye and Virgilio Leitao replying for the city side.

FC Peterborough travel to bottom club Tydd on Saturday when Stilton host Oakham and Uppingham entertain Leverington.

Moulton Harrox lost ground at the top after losing 2-1 at home to Warboys Town for whom Joe Bennett and Jamie Darlow scored.

Individual top-flight performance of the day came from Crowland Town’s Harry Grigas who netted five times in a 7-0 win over Holbeach United Reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cardea completed six of the best to move five points clear at the top of Division Two with a maximum 18 points from six matches.

Jamie Cogings, Oliver Goymour and Kieran Hart were the men on target in a 3-1 win over Leverington Reserves.

Park Farm Pumas Reserves preserved their 100 per cent winning record in Division Three as Mark Antonucci hit a hat-trick in an 8-1 win over FC Hampton Reserves.

The one Peterborough League Junior Cup tie to be played last weekend turned out to be a cracker with Ramsey Reserves edging out Deeping United Reserves on penalties after a 5-5 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad