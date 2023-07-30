FC Peterborough beaten in historic match, Bourne Town display title credentials, late goal drama for Deeping Rangers and Blackstones

Atif Khan fires FC Peterborough in front against Great Yarmouth. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Back-to-back promotions at Peterborough League level sent the ambitious city club into Thurlow Nunn Division One North and a decent crowd of 153 turned up at Chestnut Avenue to watch their non-league debut against Great Yarmouth Town.

Unfortunately it was the visitors who prevailed 2-1 with the FC Peterborough goal scored by Atif Khan.

Khan fired his side in front after cutting inside and blasting into the top corner, but Yarmouth were ahead by the break and held on to win against a side who looked comfortable at the higher level.

FC Peterborough celebrate their first goal at Thurlow Nunn League level. Photo: David Lowndes.

There was also a defeat for Whittlesey Athletic at this level as they went down 3-2 at home to Needham Market Under 23s. Harry Jenkins and Jack Carter scored the Whittlesey goals.

Holbeach United led 3-1 and 4-2 before settling for a thrilling 4-4 draw against Concord United at Carter’s Park.

George Frost scored twice for the Tigers with Harvey Wichoski and Sam Carter also netting.

FC Parson Drove enjoyed an excellent start to their season as debutants Kris Masiarz and Tyran Stewart scored cracking goals in a 2-1 win at Whitton United.

Great Yarmouth equalise against FC Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes.

At United Counties level Bourne Town are fancied to push hard for the Division One title and made an opening day statement with a comfortable 3-0 win over Selston at the Abbey Lawn.

Jake Sansby scored twice with summer signing Will Bird also on target in front of an excellent crowd of 279.

Blackstones made harder work of their first game, but were resilient and claimed a 1-0 victory at Gedling Miners Welfare with a last-minute goal from skipper Kieran Duffy-Weekes.

At Premier Division North level Deeping Rangers were demied victory by a 94th-minute penalty from visitors Heanor Town at Outgang Road.

Recent recruit Callum Davies and long-serving star David Burton-Jones had twice fired Deeping ahead.

Wisbech Town were ahead at the break at Hucknall Town thanks to a Rob Conyard goal, but the hosts hit back to force a 1-1 draw.

Pinchbeck United also started with a 1-1 draw away from home. Andre Williams scored for the Knights at Ashby Ivanhoe.

Yaxley are back at United Counties League level after a chastening season in the Northern Premier Midlands Division.

The Cuckoos picked up just six points in 38 games last season so three points from a 2-1 win against Lutterworth Town at Leading Drove in the Premier Division South was most welcome.

Matthew Harris-Hercules was the undoubted star of this show with both goals.

March Town also claimed an impressive win in this division. A goal from former Peterborough Sports man Josh Moreman was enough to see off Newport Pagnell Town, a club that has reached the last two FA Vase FInals at Wembley.

March, who attracted a strong attendance of 330, also survived a red card for Jonah Gill.

