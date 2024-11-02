FC Peterborough have enjoyed a great few days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city side followed up a win in their first ever Hinchingbrooke Cup tie by moving into a play-off place in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League with a 2-0 home win over Framlingham Town.

Ayman Trabelsi and Niall Burnage scored against Framlingham on Saturday. A Vitor Vaz penalty and a tap-in for Atif Khan sealed a come-from-behind 2-1 cup win over higher level Biggleswade United in midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the Division One North table Whittlesey Athletic made it three wins in four unbeaten matches with a 3-2 home success over Leiston Under 23s today. Jack Carter and Kieran Hibbins were among the Whittlesey scores.

FC Peterborough celebrate their winning goal in a Hinchingbrooke Cup tie against Biggleswade United. Photo Tim Symonds.

Holbeach United scored three times in five first-half minutes to secure a 3-1 win over Needham Market Reserves to consolidate their top-half position. Ryan Cook (2) and Cameron Lee scored for The Tigers.

Spalding United lost their Southern League Premier Division Central game 2-1 at Halesowen Town to a clinical 84th-minute goal. The Tulips gave a debut to former Peterborough Sports defender Nathan Fox and took the lead on 12 minutes through Connor Tomlinson before conceding a 77th minute equaliser. Spalding ‘keeper Tony Breedon had earlier saved a penalty.

Spalding are one point and one place above the drop zone. Tendai Chitiza scored an excellent second-half equaliser for second-placed Stamford AFC at Leiston in a game that finished 1-1. Leiston had taken the lead from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

March Town came from two goals down to win 3-2 at top five United Counties Premier Division South rivals Northampton ON Chenecks. The Hares are third after goals from Matthew Foy, Dan Cotton and Andrew Williams turned the game on its head. Yaxley’s fine run of league results came to a disappointing end, 2-1 at Sileby despite a goal for Juninho Gomes. The Cuckoos remain well-placed in seventh.

Atif Khan scores the winning goal for FC Peterborough v Biggleswade United. Photo Tim Symonds.

Wisbech Town and Deeping Rangers were both beaten in Premier Division North action while Blackstones came back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at home to lowly Selston in Division One. Ed Thorpe scored twice and Harry Peasgood netted with a long-range thunderbolt.

Bourne won an all top-flight UCL Cup tie 3-1 at Histon with prolific striker Zac Allen scoring twice. Robbie Ellis was also on target.

Yaxley suffered an agonising Hunts Senior Cup defeat last midweek. They led 3-1 against UCL Premier Division South rivals St Neots going into added time thanks to goals from Juninho Gomes (2) and Matthew Harris-Hercules, only to concede twice before losing a penalty shootout 5-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Sports were beaten 2-1 at Leamington in a National League North fixture on Saturday.

Ayman Trabelsi scores for FC Peterborough against Framlingham. Photo Tim Symonds.

RESULTS

National League North: Leamington 2, Peterborough Sports 1 (Felix).

Southern League Premier Division Central: Halesowen Town 2, Spalding United 1 (Tomlinson); Leiston 1, Stamford AFC 1 (Chitiza).

United Counties League

League Cup: Histon 1, Bourne Town 3 (Allen 2, Ellis).

Premier Division North: Belper United 1, Wisbech Town 0; Lincoln United 2, Deeping Rangers 1 (Sparrow).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier Division South: Northampton ON Chenecks 2, March Town 3 (Cotton, Foy. Williams); Sileby Rangers 2, Yaxley 1 (Gomes).

Division One: Blackstones 3 (Thorpe 2, Peasgood), Selston 3

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: FC Peterborough 2 (Burnage, Trabelsi), Framlingham Town 0; Gorleston Res 0, FC Parson Drove 2; Holbeach United 3 (Cook 2, Lee), Needham Market Res 1; Pinchbeck United 3 (Ward, Slaterm Gagyi), Haverhill Borough 3; Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Carter, Kieran Hibbins), Leiston U23s 2.

Hinchingbrooke Cup

First round: FC Peterborough 2 (Khan, Vaz), Biggleswade United 1.

Hunts Senior Cup: Yaxley 3 (Gomes 2, Harris-Hercules), St Neots Town 3 – St Neots won 5-4 on penalties.