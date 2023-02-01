Action from Hampton (blue) v Peterborough Lions in Under 12 Division Six. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The city side have suffered a couple of wobbles in recent weeks, but they have a double digit lead at the top again after a perfect Saturday.

While FC Peterborough were overcoming a dangerous Deeping Rangers Reserves side 5-2 at Chestnut Avenue, nearest challengers Uppingham Town were surpisingly losing 2-0 at home to Stamford Bels.

David Atkinson and Scott Toomey scored for Bels. Hamza Akram scored twice for the leaders who put on a sizzling second-half show after reaching the interval at 1-1.

FC Peterborough celebrate a goal against Deeping Rangers Reserves.

It’s tight at the top of Division One with three points separating the top six, but Sawtry have so many games in hand they are clear title favourites.

Michael Simpson scored twice and Hayden Bream also netted as Sawtry overcame tricky opponents Peterborough City 3-1.

Cardea have won all 10 of their Division Two matches, the latest 4-2 against FC Peterborough Reserves as Mark Rayment scored twice.

After winning their first 10 games Division Three leaders Peterborough Rangers have now suffered back-to-back defeats in the league. They went down 2-0 at Deeping United Reserves last weekend with James Russell and Aston Whybrow on the mark for the winners.

U12 football action from Hampton (blue) v Peterborough Lions at Queens Park, Yaxley. Photo: David Lowndes.

The big game in Division Four was won convincingly by third-placed Youth Dream Project, 5-1 at leaders Hampton United.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE

​Peterborough Lions maintained their perfect playing record in Under 12 Division Six of the Junior Alliance League.

​It’s now 10 wins out of 10 for the Lions after a 5-0 success at Hampton Reds. The goalscorers were Oliver Hobbs, Charlie Williams, Kajus Mikulenas, Tyrese Santos and Elijah Hedman.

Katie Steward on her way to a hat-trick for Peterborough Sports Ladies against Burwell. Photo: Tim Symonds.

Whittlesey picked up their first win in Under 13 Division Two, 3-2 over fellow strugglers Feeder. Dovydas Dirzininkas scored both Feeder goals.

Alfie Valentine and Lennon White scored four goals apiece for Malborne in an 11-1 win over March in Division Three.

Yaxley Falcons have lost all of their Under 14 Division One matches this season, but hit form in style in the League Cup with a 6-1 win against top-flight rivals Crowland. Joe Walker hit a hat-trick.

There was a first win of the Under 14 Division Four season for Glinton & Northborough at Oundle. Bradley Bryan scored two in a 3-2 success.

YOUTH LEAGUE

​Netherton United are six points clear at the top of Under 15 Division One of the Peterborough Youth League.

​The city saw off one of their main rivals for the title, Werrington Athletic, 3-0 to preserve a perfect playing record. Their goalscorers were Adulai Balde, Talha Sohail and Marcus Oliver.

Philip Zabza- Wallis scored both goals as Parkside collected their first win of the Division Three season, 2-1 at Thorpe Wood Rangers.

ICA Sports stayed on course for an Under 18 League and Cup double.

The city side are top of Division One with a perfect playing record and last weekend they reached the semi-finals of the League Cup with a 3-0 win at Terrington. Matteo Perkins, Adrian Bilicz and Josh Duffy scored the goals.

RTC also eased into the last four with a 7-3 win over Bourne, a team several places above them in the Division Two table.

Colby Ring scored twice with Owen Hill, Nafamara Njie, William Robinson, Blaze Snell and James-Dean Wisbey also on target.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Emma Pollard proved the matchwinner for Cardea in their Cambs Womens League Cup quarter-final at Eaton Socon.

​Pollard hit all the goals in a 3-1 success.

Katie Steward also struck a hat-trick as Peterborough Sports cruised to a 7-0 win a Division Two fixture at bottom club Burwell.

