FC Peterborough sneaked into the quarter-finals of the Northants Junior after a low-scoring penalty shootout on Saturday.

The third round tie at Northants Combination side Woodford United finished 0-0 before the side won 2-1 on spot-kicks to book a last-eight game at Wellingborough Whitworth.

FC Peterborough are back in Thurlow Nunn Division One North action on Wednesday (November 27) when a win at FC Parson Drove would move them to within two points of a play-off place.

Whittlesey Athletic are still just two points from safety even though they went down 3-0 at Diss Town today. Pinchbeck United also lost, 2-0 at Framlingham Town. Pinchbeck host Bourne Town in a Lincs Senior Trophy tie on Tuesday.

Action from Peterborough Sports (orange) v Spennymoor Town. Photo Darren Wiles.

The United Counties League games involving Bourne Town, Deeping Rangers and Blackstones were all postponed, but Wisbech Town were beaten 1-0 at home by struggling Shirebrook Town in the Premier Division North and that was bad news for Deeping who are now five points adrift of safety.

March Town and Yaxley were both beaten on their travels in the Premier Division South. The Hares went down 3-1 at Hinckley despite opening the scoring in the first minute through Craig Gillies. The Cuckoos lost 3-0 at Rugby Borough.

The Southern Premier Division Central matches involving Stamford AFC and Spalding United were postponed.

Peterborough Sports drew 1-1 Spennymoor Town in a National League North fixture at PIMS Park today.

RESULTS

National League North: Peterborough Sports 1 (Felix), Spennymoor Town 1.

Southern League Premier Division Central: POSTPONED: Lowestoft Town v Stamford AFC; Spalding United v Stourbridge.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Wisbech Town 0, Shirebrook Town 1. POSTPONED: Belper United v Bourne Town; Newark Town v Deeping Rangers;

Premier Division South: Hinckley AFC 3, March Town 1 (Gillies); Rugby Borough 3, Yaxley 0.

Division One: POSTPONED: Blackstones v Rainworth Miners Welfare.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: Diss Town 3, Whittlesey Athletic 0; Framlingham Town 2, Pinchbeck United 0.

Northants Junior Cup: Woodford United 0, FC Peterborough 0 – FC Peterborough won 2-1 on penalties.