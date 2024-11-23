Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough Sports had to settle for a National League North draw with Spennymoor Town at PIMS Park.

Sports led early on through a smart finish from Kaine Felix, but the visitors equalised 20 minutes from time and the hosts couldn’t find a winner despite going close on a couple of occasions. Sports remain in 16th place, but are now five points clear of Radcliffe who sit in the final relegation place. Radcliffe are at PIMS Park on Tuesday (November 26, 7.45pm).

Lillianna Armstrong reports from the draw with Spennymoor…

On a torrid Saturday afternoon, Peterborough Sports and Spennymoor Town shared the spoils. Sports came into the game in a decent vein of form and Spennymoor came into the game after a weekend off. It was the home side that took the lead on 13 minutes when the ball fell kindly to Kaine Felix who slotted home past Brad James in the Spennymoor goal. As the first half went on, ‘The Turbines’ continued to have the better of the chances. Ryan Fryatt saw a free header at a corner go just wide of the post on 35 minutes and then Dan Jarvis saw an effort from just outside the area well saved by James.

Bayley McCann congratulates Kaine Felix on his goal for Sports against Spennymoor. Photo Darren Wiles

In the second half, ‘The Moors’ grew into the game and had more chances, although Sports’ man-of-the-match Bayley McCann almost saw a fierce low cross catch the keeper out on 61 minutes, but he parried away well. Spennymoor found their all-important equaliser on 71 minutes when captain Rob Ramshaw volleyed home.

The visitors very nearly found themselves ahead when Matty Dolan’s direct free kick had to be tipped over by Sports’ ‘keeper Peter Crook. As the rain continued to pour, Sports pushed for a goal. Michael Gash saw a headed effort cleared off the line and McCann saw a free kick pushed over the bar, but it wasn’t to be and the points were shared.

Peterborough Sports (3-5-2): Crook; Fryatt, Gash, Putman; Bland, Alban-Jones, Gallagher, Jarvis, McCann; Gyasi (sub Booth 81 mins), Felix.

Subs not used: Elsom, Steele, Winters, Pereira.

Kaine Felix celebrates his goal for Sports v Spennymoor. Photo Darren Wiles

Spennymoor Town: (4-2-3-1): James; Dyson, Ledger, Beals, McGinley; Shrimpton, Dolan; Allan (sub Harris 59 min), Ramshaw, McKeown (sub Fletcher 45 mins); Mondal.

Subs not used: Johnson & Luck.

Man of the Match: Bayley McCann (Peterborough Sports)

Natch rating: 3 out of 5

Attendance: 187