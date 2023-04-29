The Challenge Cup Trophy wasn't awarded.

Celebrations following a 4-3 win over FC Hampton at Deeping Rangers FC were cut short as League officials decided the cup couldn’t be presented due to what they called ‘a technicality.’

It’s understood City missed a name off their teamsheet and the player concerned – Thomas Lancaster – scored their third goal. There was no attempt at deception by City, but players and numbers must be recorded on teamsheets before kick-off.

The League have yet to decide on a resolution, but all options – result stands, a re-match or the game awarded to Hampton – are possible options.

It was a disappointing end to what had been an exciting contest.

Underdogs FC Hampton, a Division Two side, took the lead in the early stages through a 20-yarder from Kris Kefford and maintained that lead until four minutes before the break, thanks to a couple of fine saves, before Finn Pritchard equalised for Division One City.

An own goal after City centre-back Will Hodgson had headed back across goal gave City a 48th minute lead, but within 10 minutes Lewis Arber – the teenage son of former Posh defender Mark Arber – equalised with a fine solo goal.

And then what turned out to be the game’s most controversial moment arrived. Lancaster, a substitute playing his last game for the club, headed home a corner to make it 3-2, but the match announcer had no record of him or his shirt number which presumably alerted league officials.

Another substitute Kieran Blanchard headed home for 4-2 before Ryan Burcham pulled a goal back for Hampton in added time.