FA Vase ties for local non league clubs on Saturday, all the Bank Holiday weekend fixtures here

By Alan Swann
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 09:00 BST
Bourne are in FA Vase action on Saturday. Photo Dave Mears.Bourne are in FA Vase action on Saturday. Photo Dave Mears.
There is FA Vase action for seven local non-league clubs on Saturday.

Blackstones, Bourne and Deeping Rangers all face fellow United League clubs in first round qualifying ties, while FC Peterborough have a tough tie at higher level Dereham Town.

There are a handful of fixtures for local clubs on Bank Holiday Monday when current Southern Premier Division Central leaders host Biggleswade Town at the Zeeco Stadium (3pm), The Daniels are at Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday.

Peterborough Sports have two tough National League North matches over the weekend.

Peterborough Sports preview

FIXTURES

August 24

FA VASE

First round qualifying: Blackstones v Saffron Dynamo; Bourne v Harrowby Utd; Clifton All Whites v Deeping Rangers; Dereham Town v FC Peterborough; Harleston Town v Wisbech Town; Lutterworth Town v Pinchbeck Utd; March Town v Dussindale Rovers.

National League North: Peterborough Sports v Buxton.

Southern League Premier Division Central: Bishop’s Stortford v Stamford AFC; Spalding Utd v AFC Telford Utd.

United Counties League

Premier Division South: Easington Sports v Yaxley.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: Holbeach Utd v Harwich & Parkston; Leiston U23s v FC Parson Drove; Needham Market Res v Whittlesey Athletic.

August 26

National League North: King’s Lynn Town v Peterborough Sports.

Southern League Premier Division Central: St Ives Town v Spalding Utd; Stamford AFC v Biggleswade Town.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Boston Town v Deeping Rangers.

Premier Division South: Newport Pagnell Town v March Town; Yaxley v St Neots Town.

