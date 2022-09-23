FA Trophy and FA Vase action for local non-league clubs this weekend
In-form Spalding United are the sole local representatives in the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy on Saturday.
And they should be confident of success as they travel to fellow Northern Premier Midlands Division side Dereham Town.
Spalding won 2-0 at Dereham in the league earlier this month.
They are unbeaten in their opening seven matches, although they have only won that one away game.
The pick of the FA Vase ties is a South Lincs derby between Pinchbeck United and Deeping Rangers at Spalding United FC (3pm).
Wisbech Town (home to Eynesbury), March Town (away to Norwich United), Blackstones (home to Kirby Muxloe), Bourne Town (away to St Andrews) and FC Parson Drove (home to Norwich CBS) also all set out on the road to Wembley.
Whittlesey Athletic became the first team to take points off then Thurlow Nunn Division One leaders Cornard as Ollie Gale, Jack Bates and Jones De Sousa scored in a 3-3 draw.
Whittlesey, who are 10th, host bottom club Needham Market Under 23s in league action on Saturday (3pm).