FA Trophy and FA Vase action for local non-league clubs this weekend

The FA Trophy (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

And they should be confident of success as they travel to fellow Northern Premier Midlands Division side Dereham Town.

Spalding won 2-0 at Dereham in the league earlier this month.

They are unbeaten in their opening seven matches, although they have only won that one away game.

The pick of the FA Vase ties is a South Lincs derby between Pinchbeck United and Deeping Rangers at Spalding United FC (3pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wisbech Town (home to Eynesbury), March Town (away to Norwich United), Blackstones (home to Kirby Muxloe), Bourne Town (away to St Andrews) and FC Parson Drove (home to Norwich CBS) also all set out on the road to Wembley.

Whittlesey Athletic became the first team to take points off then Thurlow Nunn Division One leaders Cornard as Ollie Gale, Jack Bates and Jones De Sousa scored in a 3-3 draw.