Ayman Trabelsi (green) in action for FC Peterborough against Wivenhoe. Photo: Tim Symonds

Jordan Graham had fired the Tulips ahead on the stroke of half-time.

Wisbech Town bowed out 5-1 at home to higher level Biggleswade Town despite an early goal from Sam Murphy.

The draw for the next FA Cup round takes place on Monday.

Stamford AFC remain unbeaten in the Southern Premier Division Central after a hard fought 0-0 draw at home to Berkhamstead.

Deeping Rangers claimed their first win of the United Counties Premier Division North season as late goals from Taylor Duthie and new signing Avelino Vieira secured a 2-0 success over Kimberley Miners Welfare.

March Town lost the big game between two teams with perfect playing records in the Premier Division South. St Neots pipped them 1-0 thanks to a 15th-minute goal.

In Division One Blackstones lost for the first time this season, 5-2 at home to leaders Clipstone who scored all their goals in the finall 22 minutes after falling behind to a Hayden Armiger strike.

Bourne Town have now jumped above their local rivals courtesy of a 4-1 win at Kirby Muxloe. The fearsome front three of James Hill-Seekings (2), Will Bird and Zak Munton all scored.

FC Peterborough have slipped to the bottom of Thurlow Nunn Division One after suffering a fifth straight defeat despite scoring first thanks to a long range effort from Seco Embalo in a 2-1 home loss to Wivenhoe.

Kieran Hibbins scored for Whittlesey Athletic in a 2-1 reverse at Whitton.

Peterborough Sports lost their National League North fixture at home to Spennymoor Town.

Sports report

FA Cup

Preliminary round: Spalding United 1 (Graham), Shepshed Dynamo 1; Wisbech Town 1 (Murphy), Biggleswade Town 5.

National League

North Division: Peterborough Sports 0, Spennymoor Town 2.

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC 0, Berkhamsted 0.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Boston Town 4, Pinchbeck United 0; Deeping Rangers 2 (Duthie, Vieira), Kimberley Miners Welfare 0.

Premier Division South: Leicester Nirvana 1, Yaxley 5 (Harris-Hercules 4, Arnold); March Town 0, St Neots Town 1..

Division One: Blackstones 2 (Armiger, Rowell), Clipstone 5; Kirby Muxloe 1, Bourne Town 4 (Hill-Seekings 2, Munton, Bird).

Thurlow Nunn League