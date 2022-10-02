Ex-Peterborough United youth team players help Spalding United to a stunning success, Stamford AFC and Deeping Rangers win well, brother of star Posh player nets for Wisbech Town

Archie Jones flies into a tackle during his one senior appearance for Posh in an EFL TRophy tie against Cambridge United in 2019. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Halesowen had won all seven of their league matches until pitching up at the Sir Halley Stewart Field, but the Tulips romped to a 3-0 success in front of 345 fans.

Former Peterborough United team players Brad Rolt and Archie Jones were among the scorers for the team in third with James Clifton also on target.

Stamford AFC are seventh, but with games in hand in all the teams above them after an incative fortnight.

They brushed off fears of rustiness with a 4-0 win over Daventry at the Zeeco Stadium with Jonathan Margetts (2), Harry Vince and Jack Duffy the men on the mark. A crowd of 344 watched this game.

Deeping Rangers emerged from a three-game losing streak in Premier Division North of the United Counties League with a 5-3 home win over high-flying Heanor Town. Ben Seymour-Shove and Matt Sparrow both scored twice with Josh Moreman also netting.

Chris Assombalonga, brother of former Posh striker Britt, scored for Wisbech Town in a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Selston who were winning for the first time this season and Pinchbeck were thumped 5-1 at Kimberley Miners Welfare.

In Division One Blackstones suffered just a second defeat of the season as they went down 3-1 at in-form Clipstone. New signing Ryan Lennon had opened the scoring for Stones, who are now sixth, in the first-half. Bourne’s scheduled game at home to Blidworth was called off as the visitors couldn’t raise a side.

Player-boss Ricky Hailstone scored, but Whittlesey Athletic lost 3-2 at Harwich and Parkstone in Thurlow Nunn Division One North.

RESULTS

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Spalding Utd 3 (Rolt, Jones, Clifton), Halesowen 0; Stamford AFC 4 (Margetts 2, Duffy, Vince), Daventry 0.

United Counties Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 5 (Seymour-Shove 2, Sparrow 2, Morman), Heanor 3; KImberly MW 5, Pinchbeck Utd 1 (Weir-Daley); Wisbech 2 (Assombalonga, Jenneh), Selston 3.

United Counties Premier Division South: March Town 1 (Gillies), Rugby 1.

United Counties Division One: Clipstone 3, Blackstones 1 (Lennon).