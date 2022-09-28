Ex-Peterborough United goalie hits a debut hat-trick, magnificent 7 for FC Peterborough, big winners in the cups

Luke Steele pictured with daughter Sophia (3).

Steele had been most recently attached to Deeping Rangers in the UCL.

Youth Dreams Project is a company co-owned by Steele. Rikki Goodale scored the other two goals in a 5-3 win at Ramsey Town Reserves as YDP moved up to second.

Former top-flight side Thorney are competing in Division Four this season. Kyle Orange scored four as they thumped Holbeach Bank 7-1.

In Division Three Peterborough Rangers are already six points clear at the top after winning for the fourth straight game. Laureano Da Silva (2) and Kyle Gray scored in a 3-1 win over Deeping United Reserves.

FC Peterborough’s first season as a Peterborough Premier Division club couldn’t have started more impressively.

A 3-0 win at Oundle Town means the city side have won all seven of their top-flight fixtures and opened up a two-point lead at the top from reigning champions Uppingham Town.

Ayman Trabelsi, Tiago Dias and Rahul Seta scored the FC Peterborough goals, while Uppingham were winning narrowly, 2-1 at Crowland.

Stilton United made it three wins on the spin with a 4-1 success at Leverington Sports. Niall Burnage, Jordam Fiddes, Lewis McManus and Trey West scored the Stilton goals.

Deeping Rangers Reserves lost ground at the top after being held 1-1 by Oakham United.

Ramsey Town collected just a second point of the season from a 2-2 draw at Netherton United. Adam Taylor and Ryan Pratt netted for the Rams with Virgilio Leitao and Jae Mead on target for the hosts.

There are Senior Cup ties this Saturday with Netherton travelling to Oundle, Warboys hosting Stilton and Holbeach Reserves at home to Wittering Premiair.

There are also LIncs County Cup ties for Moulton Harrox (at Holbeach Bank), Crowland (home to Skegness), Stamford Bels (home to Boston College) and Deeping Rangers Reserves (home to Swinshead Institute).

Joe Graham bagged a hat-trick as Stanground Sports won 5-2 at Stamford Lions in Division One.

Deeping Rangers Development were the biggest winners in the Peterborough League’s Junior Cup competition.

Adem Isenovic and Leonardo Alves claimed hat-tricks in a 7-0 win over Parkside.

Netherton United A’s team of golden oldies weren’t far behind as they hit Ketton & Casterton for six. Derick Dadzie (2), Ben Daly (2), Tom Randall and Nuno Marujo scored for the city side.

Division Four leaders AFC Malborne were beaten 1-0 at Division Three outfit Whittlesey Athletic A. Cameron Hibbins scored the only goal.

In the Challenge Cup Division One leaders Sawtry eased to a 3-1 win at Whaplode Drove with Mathew Church, Michael Simpson and Liam Bohonis on target.