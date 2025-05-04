Ex-Football League star David Norris was the headline act in the Challenge Cup Final, but not in a way he would have wanted

Dave Norris prepares to take a penalty in the Challenge Cup Final shootout against Netherton United. Photo Chris Lowndes.

David Norris was always likely to be the headline act in the Peterborough League's Challenge Cup Final.

The 44 year-old carved out an excellent Football League career after making the leap from Boston United to Bolton Wanderers in February 2000.

He made a Premier League substitute appearance for ‘The Trotters’ before moving on to play with distinction for Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth, Ipswich Town and Leeds United among others before a brief spell at the end of his career with Peterborough United. The midfielder made over 500 Football League appearances and scored 63 goals. Ipswich had paid £2 million for him in 2008.

The teenage Norris created plenty of waves when playing superbly for successful Peterborough Sunday Morning League side Lord Westwood where he first met Al Lenihan, the man who persuaded him to sign on for Peterborough & District League Division One side Whaplode Drove at the start of the current season.

Netherton United celebrate their Challenge Cup success. Photo Chris Lowndes.

Norris, who is now a physical trainer, only played twice for his latest club in the regular season, but he started and finished Friday’s Cup Final at Deeping Rangers FC. In fact he had the last kick of the ball as his penalty in a 26-penalty shootout struck the crossbar giving Netherton United a 10-9 spot-kick win. The shootout dragged on into a second set of penalties and remarkably Norris had also seen his first penalty saved by Jamie Stephens.

The match had finished 2-2 after 90 minutes with Norris showing his class to set up his side’s second goal for Adam Richardson with a forceful run and neat pass. That made it 2-0 to the underdogs as Avelino Vieira, a local striking legend mainly thanks to his goals for Peterborough Sports, had opened the scoring minutes earlier.

But Netherton hit back to score with two headers from set pieces from Frazer Garner and Lewis McManus, also in quick succession to take tie to penalties.

Both sides had penalties to win it with Stephens pulling off one brilliant save to keep Netherton alive.

The city side have now completed a hat-trick of sorts having won the Northants Lowers Junior Cup and promotion from Division One of the Peterborough League having finished runners-up to Stamford Bels.