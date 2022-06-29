Connor Peters in action. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Centre-back Peters, a former Posh youth team player, will be absent from the Bee Arena for the next three weeks after signing a short-term contract to play for Gibraltar-based St Josephs FC.

St Josephs are due to take part in the European Conference League qualifiers with a first round two-legged tie against Larne from Northern Ireland taking place at home on July 5 and away on July 14.

Sports boss Jimmy Dean said: “Connor’s been offered a short term contract to go & play in the Europa League. The money is unbelievable & it’s a fantastic opportunity for him.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brad Rolt (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo: James Richardson.

*Spalding United have signed former Posh striker Brad Rolt to play in an expected Northern Premier Midlands Division promotion-push next season. Rolt played for Peterborough Sports on loan from Brackley briefly last season. Highly-rated local goalkeeper Dan George will also be at Spalding next season after leaving Cambridge City.

*United Counties Premier Division side Deeping Rangers have appointed joint-bosses to replace Daniel French who has stepped down because of increased business commitments.

Luke Hipwell has left the coaching team at Stamford AFC to take on a co-management role with Scott Bogusz who was assistant manager at Yaxley last season. Ross Watson has also left the Yaxley backroom team to become assistant manager at Deeping.