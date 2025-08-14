Elite football academy is celebrating its 10th anniversary as a recruitment drive is launched

Successful local football academy One Touch is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The One Touch Football 16+ Academy and Scholarship programme boasts a 100% pass rate, elite coaching, and global opportunities for students and applications for a new intake are now being taken.

Since opening in 2015, the academy has combined professional-level football training with expert academic tutoring, creating a unique learning environment for young people. Over the years, hundreds of students have benefited from the guidance of quality coaches and highly qualified tutors, ensuring success both on and off the pitch.

“Every single player who has come through our doors has gained the qualifications they need to move forward in life,” said Academy director and head coach Glenn Vaughan. “It’s about producing well-rounded players for their careers and for life beyond that.”

Students not only gain top-level training and education, but also have the chance to take their game international with opportunities to play in the USA as part of the academy’s growing global links.

The programme blends daily training sessions with classroom learning, ensuring students develop their skills, knowledge, and confidence. Students have gone on to further their knowledge, studying at degree level with us, while others have secured football scholarships overseas.

For more information or to apply, visit https://onetouchfootballacademy.co.uk or contact Glenn 07880 703784.