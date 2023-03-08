Early title success for ICA Sports girls team, Sports' Steward too strong for Spartans

ICA Sports celebrate their title success in the Cambs Girls Under 16B Division.

The city teenagers have won all 13 league game, the latest a 4-0 success over Chatteris courtesy of goals from Edyn Osker (2), Lianne Hudson and Evie Hutchcraft.

ICA Juventus beat ICA Inter 3-1 in a club derby at Under 12 level. Lottie Bevilacqua, Megan Kirby and Summer Lankspear scored for Juventus with Jessica Lloyd replying for Inter.

Harriett Coles and Tamelia Foster scored four goals apiece as Glinton & Northborough crushed Sutton Rangers 16-1 in the Under 18 League. Raissa Taborda added a hat-trick.

Peterborough Sports Ladies have received kit sponsorship from M & L Builders. Company owner Mark Hatfield is pictured with players, from left, Sophie Harold, Codie Steward, Ruby Gockel, Evie Hatfield, Georgia Kulesza and Lillia Barhoumi. Photo: Tim Symonds.

A second-half hat-trick from Katie Steward helped Peterborough Sports to a 5-0 win over Swavesey Spartans in Division Two of the Cambs Womens League.