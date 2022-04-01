Draw for the Peterborough & District League Cup quarter-finals after holders knocked out in dramatic fashion
Stamford Bels will host Wittering Premiair in the only all Premier Division clash in the quarter-finals of the Peterborough & District League Cup on Saturday, April 9 (2pm kick off).
Competition favourites Stilton United travel to First Division Deeping Rangers Reserves, while the fancied Moulton Harrox side also travel to Division One opponents in Whittlesey Athletic Reserves. Premier Division Oakham United have a home tie against First Division leaders Warboys Town.
Holders Uppingham Town were knocked out in unfortunate fashion last Saturday. Heading into the final set of fixtures Uppingham were tied on six points with Stilon and Wisbech Town Reserves.
Uppingham started the day with a three-goal superior goal difference to Stilton and Wisbech, but despite their 4-3 victory over group winners Wittering Premiair, they were still eliminated thanks to Stilton thrashing Wisbech 6-0!.
Kyial West was the Stilton hero, scoring five times. Daniel Grainger also scored.