Draw for the Peterborough & District League Cup quarter-finals after holders knocked out in dramatic fashion

Kyiall West.

Competition favourites Stilton United travel to First Division Deeping Rangers Reserves, while the fancied Moulton Harrox side also travel to Division One opponents in Whittlesey Athletic Reserves. Premier Division Oakham United have a home tie against First Division leaders Warboys Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holders Uppingham Town were knocked out in unfortunate fashion last Saturday. Heading into the final set of fixtures Uppingham were tied on six points with Stilon and Wisbech Town Reserves.

Uppingham started the day with a three-goal superior goal difference to Stilton and Wisbech, but despite their 4-3 victory over group winners Wittering Premiair, they were still eliminated thanks to Stilton thrashing Wisbech 6-0!.