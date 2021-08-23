Double century of goals for Yaxley legend and all the FA Cup results and next round draw, first win for Peterborough North End

Dan Cotton.

It looked likely to send the Cuckoos through to the first qualifying round, but the lower level visitors equalised five minutes from time to claim a replay in Suffolk tomorrow (August 24).

March could also be in Preliminary Round action tomorrow at Arlesey Town. March were beaten by Bugbrooke St Micheal in the extra preliminary round, but the winners were removed for a breach of the competition rules, although they have appealed the decision.

Spalding and Stamford AFC both eased through the preliminary round at the weekend with 3-0 wins against lower level opposition, while Wisbech Town moved through with a 2-0 home win over Whitton.

Deeping Rangers bowed out 4-1 at Scunthorpe-based Winterton Rangers. Substitute Luke Steele, the former Posh goalkeeper, scored their goal.

Results: Brantham Ath 0, Spalding Utd 3 (Smith, Assombalonga, Floyd); Lincoln Utd 0, Stamford 3 (Blunden, Silva, C. Johnson) ; Winterton Rangers 4, Deeping Rangers 1 (Steele); Wisbech Town 2 (Allen, Draper), Whitton 0; Yaxley 1 (Cotton) Mildenhall 1.

Peterborough Sports enter the FA Cup at the first qualifying round. They were given a home tie against fellow step three club Haringey Borough in today’s (August 23) draw. The ties are scheduled for Saturday, September 4.

“it’s as tough a draw as we could have received at this stage of the competition,” Sports boss Jimmy Dean stated. “But at least we are home.”

First qualifying round draw: Arlesey or March v Bowers & Pitsea, Baldock Town v Wisbech Town, Peterborough Sports v Haringey Borough, Tividale v Spalding United, Royston v Mildenhall or Yaxley Stamford AFC v Redditch.

Two second-half goals from striker Joe Graham delivered a first Thurlow Nunn Division One win of the season for Peterborough North End. The city side beat Great Yarmouth 2-1 in front of a crowd of 51 at the Bee Arena.

Whittlesey Athletic’s solid start to the Division One season continued with a creditable 1-1 draw at Framlingham. Ollie Gale scored.