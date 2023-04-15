The ball just evades Ryan Fryatt of Peterborough Sports in the game against Hereford. Photo: David Lowndes.

The visitors were the more clincal side in front of goal as they moved to win three points and a place of their 14th-placed victims.

Sports had some good early chances through Jordan Nicholson and Jordon Crawford, but it was clear to see the Hereford defence were going to take some beating.

Hereford took the lead on 35 minutes when a free kick wasn’t cleared by Sports defence and it fell kindly to the feet of centre half Orrin Pendley who prodded the ball home from close range.

Connor Kennedy (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports against Hereford. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sports seemed to come out from the changing rooms with a bit of fire in their bellies at the beginning of the second half with Crawford and Dan Jarvis fizzing some enticing balls into the box, but again the Hereford defence were on hand to clear. The best chance for the hosts came on 74 minutes when Josh McCammon met a perfect Mark Jones cross, but his effort went just shy of the post!

Despite applying the pressure and having the majority of the possession, it was the visitors who were able to double their lead rather than the hosts' draw back level.

A corner was delivered into the box and met an unmarked Luke Haines at the back post, who smashed the ball home 14 minutes from time, sending the visiting fans into raptures.

Former million pound Posh signing Tyrone Barnett was an unused Hereford substitute.

Action from Peterborough Sports (blue) v Hereford. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough Sports (4-3-3): Crook 6; Jarvis 6, R. Jones 7, Fryatt 6, Williams-Lowe 6; Alban-Jones 5 (Lawlor 60’ 6), Kennedy 6, McCammon 6; Crawford 6 (Gyamfi 76’), Gash 6 (M. Jones 60’), Nicholson 7

Subs not used: Sano Sani & Bazeley

Hereford FC (4-5-1): Eve; Hodgkiss (Egan 86’), Lilly, Evans, Pendley; Haines, Thompson-Sommers (Hanson 65’), Pinchard, Lloyd (Jarvis 65’), Amadi-Holloway; Storey. Subs not used: Barnett & Mclean.