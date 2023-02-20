Current Peterborough Sports owner/chairman Grant Biddle. Photo: James Richardson.

Gash was delighted to see his patched-up team go toe-to-toe with the division's best team, but also disappointed they conceded two goals in the final 12 minutes to lose 2-0.

The defeat saw Sports drop to 15th in the table ahead of a trip to 14th-placed Curzon Ashton on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On-loan Posh winger Johnson Gyamfi could start tomorrow after making his Sports debut as a late substitute against Fylde. Gash is also hopeful key midfielder Dan Lawlor will return from injury after missing the weekend action, but Gash and fellow centre-forward Mark Jones won’t be fit for the trip to Lancashire.

Joint-boss Luke Steele will again sit on the bench as the back-up goalkeeper after Sports let another ex-Posh ‘keeper Lewis Elsom leave for Bedford Town at the end of last week. Elsom is dual registered with Sports and Bedford.

"My initial reaction after Saturday was one of frustration,” Gash said. “It was a scrappy game with not a lot between the sides, but we had a couple of good chances to score first with Josh McCammon undone by the pitch and Maniche Sani then hitting the post.

"We conceded to a set-piece when we could have done better, but they are a big side and a threat and it took a massive scramble and a deflection before they put the ball away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But when I look back I have to be impressed with how we went toe-to-toe with the top team, especially as we were again very low on numbers.

"It will be a similar squad on Tuesday, but no matter what team we put out we manage to compete with any team in the league and the players deserve credit for that.”

Sports failed to bring in a new striker as cover for Gash and Jones, but there could be a welcome off-field boost for the club soon with takeover talks at an advanced stage.