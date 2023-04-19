​Bourne Town top-scorer James Hill-Seekings.

It finished 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Deeping twice led through Will Bird and Matt Sparrow, but March hit back with goals from Vitor Vaz and Jack Saunders, the latter equalising in the 95th minute.

Deeping goalkeeper Dan George scored the decisive spot-kick.

Sleaford take on Division One champions Anstey Nomads in the second semi-final on April 26.

​It’s a big day in Bourne on Saturday as the town’s football team host a United Counties Division One play-off semi-final.

​The Wakes, who finished third, are tackling fourth-place finishers Hucknall Town at the Abbey Lawn (3pm).

Bourne finished six points clear of Hucknall, but lost to them twice in the regular season.

Birstall United Social entertain Newark Town in the other semi-final.

Moulton Harrox broke the logjam at the top of the Peterborough Premier Division on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Crowland Town.