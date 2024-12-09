Decent FA Trophy draw for Peterborough Sports, March Town have a home FA Vase tie, but Bourne Town could face an away date

Michael Gash (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports will travel to National League side Southend United in the fourth round of the FA Trophy, if they beat Southport in a delayed third round tie on Tuesday night.

Southend were a Football League club as recently as the 2020-21 season. They were a Championship club in the 2006-07 season. Sports first have to win at National League North rivals Southport tomorrow. That third round tie was postponed on Saturday because of a waterlogged pitch. Fourth round ties are scheduled for January 4.

March Town’s reward for a club record run to the fourth round of the FA Vase is a home tie against fellow United Counties Premier Division South high-fliers Daventry Town.

Daventry are fourth in the UCL standings, one place and one point above March. The Hares beat Essex-based Takeley 1-0 in their round tie on Saturday.

Bourne Town could yet join March in the fourth round. Their scheduled third round tie at UCL rivals ON Chenecks was postponed at the weekend and will now take place next Saturday (December 14).

The winners will be on the road in round four at Winsford United from Cheshire or Birmingham-based Sutton United. The fourth round ties are scheduled for January 11 with the winners picking up £1,875 in prize money. Third round winners are guaranteed £600.