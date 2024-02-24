Action from Peterborough Sports (orange) v Rushall Olympic at PIMS Park. Photo David Lowndes.

The Cuckoos have won four of those games, the latest a 4-0 home success against Desborough Town. Jezz Goldson-Williams, Julinho Gomes and Matthew Harris-Hercules also scored for the team in seventh. Pilbeam was signed from Holbeach United.

Fifth-placed March Town lost a tight game at fourth-placed St Neots to a goal early in the second-half, while there were defeats in the Premier North Division for Deeping Rangers and Wisbech Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was better local news in Division One as leaders Bourne Town pipped Birstall United Social 2-1 and Blackstones won 3-0 at Clifton All Whites. Zak Munton scored the winning goal for Bourne with Nathan Rudman, Josh Barrett and Scott Waumsley on target for Stones.

Stamford AFC bounced back to form with a 4-0 Southern League Premier Division Central win over Barwell at the Zeeco Stadium.

The Daniels are now four points off the play-off places after goals from Ashton Offler, Olly Brown-Hill, James Blunden and Jack Duffy against a team reduced to 10 men on the hour mark when 2-0 down.

Second-placed Spalding United picked up their 19th win of the Northern Premier Midlands Division season thanks a blistering start to their home game with Loughborough Dynamo. The Tulips were 3-0 up in 19 minutes with goals from Sam Warburton, Posh loanee Tyler Winters and Jordan Graham. Warburton grabbed a second goal later in the game, but Spalding remain four points behind leaders Harborough who signed winger Jordan Nicholson on loan from Peterborough Sports on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holbeach United are a point outside the play-off places after a 5-1 defeat at Thurlow Nunn Division One North leaders after taking the lead through George Frost. Frost had also scored the goal in a 1-0 midweek win at home to Great Yarmouth.

Peterborough Sports thumped Rushall Olympic 4-0 in National League North at PIMS Park.

RESULTS

National League

North Division: Peterborough Sports 4 (Jarvis 2, McCammon 2), Rushall Olympic 0.

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC 4 (Offler, Brown-Hill, Blunden, Duffy), Barwell 0.

Northern Premier League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midlands Division: Spalding United 4 (Warburton 2, Winters, Graham), Loughborough Dynamo 2.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Ashby Ivanhoe 4, Wisbech Town 1 (Williams); Newark & Sherwood United 2, Deeping Rangers 1 (Conyard).

Premier Division South: St Neots 1, March Town 0; Yaxley 4 (Goldson-Williams, Gomes, Harris-Hercules, Pilbeam), Desborough Town 0.

Division One: Bourne Town 2 (Munton, og) Birstall United Social 1; Clifton All Whites 0, Blackstones 3 (Barrett, Rudman, Waumsley).

Thurlow Nunn League