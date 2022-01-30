Debut double for Stamford AFC signing, Cotton hat-trick inspires Yaxley, Deeping downed by unbeaten leaders, Blackstones boss delighted, Friend hat-trick sees March extend undefeated run to 10 games, Whittlesey beaten

Yaxley's Dan Cotton.

Margetts, who moved from play-off rivals Belper on Thursday, came on as a substitute just past the hour mark and scored within five minutes. He added a second late in a game watched by another healthy crowd of 426 to keep Stamford in fourth place.

Dan Cotton struck a hat-trick in Yaxley’s 5-2 win over bottom club Histon at In2itive Park and Jordan Macleod’s double gave Spalding an excellent 2-0 home win over Sporting Khalsa.

But Wisbech lost a key game towards the bottom of the table. They went down 3-0 at Sutton Coldfield who decorated their win with two late goals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deeping Rangers lost 3-0 at home to unbeaten United Counties Premier Division leaders Long Eaton, while Holbeach and Pinchbeck both conceded four goals in defeat. Pinchbeck at least pushed Melton hard as Kyle Onyon scored twice.

Blackstones boss Lloyd Burton was pleased with his side’s display in victory over Holwell Sports in difficult conditions in Division One. Burton said: “It was a fantastic defensive effort from the lads in the first half playing into the strong wind. The wind dropped second half so we had no advantage, but Daniel Gargan delivered a great finish to give us a deserved win.”

Jack Friend bagged a hat-trick as March Town continued their fine run in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division with a 4-1 win at Swaffham. Debutant Luis Cowie, who is just 16, also netted to make it 10 games unbeaten for the Hares.

Whittlesey Athletic remain in good shape for the play-offs in Division One despite a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Harleston who have taken over at the top of the table.

RESULTS

January 29

Southern League Premier Division Central: Peterborough Sports 1 (R. Jones), Stratford 1.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Spalding 2 (Macleod 2), Sporting Khalsa 0; Stamford AFC 2 (Margetts 2), Shepshed Dynamo 0; Sutton Coldfield 3, Wisbech 0; Yaxley 5 (Cotton 3, Ishola, Sparrow), Histon 2.

United Counties League

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 0, Long Eaton 3; Eastwood 1, Holbeach 4; Melton 4, Pinchbeck 3 (Onyon 2, Peasgood).

Division One: Blackstones 1 (Gargan), Holwell Sports 0; Gedling MW 0, Bourne 0.

Thurlow Nunn League

Premier Division: Swaffham 1, March 4 (Friend 3, Cowle).