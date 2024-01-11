News you can trust since 1948
Data experts give their latest verdict on how the League One table will finish and where Peterborough United, Oxford United, Bolton Wanderers, Derby County and Barnsley will finish - picture gallery

Posh are in a great spot to kick on for promotion after a strong first half of the season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th Jan 2024

They sit two points behind second-placed Bolton Wanderers and level on points with Derby County.

The top four teams now appear to be opening up a bit of a gap from the pack as the promotion race hots up.

Leading data experts at BonusCodeBets have devised a prediction model which runs simulations of fixtures more than 1,000 times to determine the outcomes of games and paint a conclusive picture of how entire seasons will unfold.

And here is how the final table will look, according to a supercomputer created by BonusCodeBets.

PTS 103 (+45)

1. Portsmouth

PTS 103 (+45) Photo: Alex Pantling

96pts (+43)

2. Derby County

96pts (+43) Photo: Michael Regan

95pts (+39)

3. Bolton Wanderers

95pts (+39) Photo: George Wood

P46 W27 D13 L6 GF94 GA 49 GD 45 PTS 94

4. Peterborough United

P46 W27 D13 L6 GF94 GA 49 GD 45 PTS 94 Photo: Marc Atkins

