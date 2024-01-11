Posh are in a great spot to kick on for promotion after a strong first half of the season.

They sit two points behind second-placed Bolton Wanderers and level on points with Derby County.

The top four teams now appear to be opening up a bit of a gap from the pack as the promotion race hots up.

Leading data experts at BonusCodeBets have devised a prediction model which runs simulations of fixtures more than 1,000 times to determine the outcomes of games and paint a conclusive picture of how entire seasons will unfold.

And here is how the final table will look, according to a supercomputer created by BonusCodeBets.

Let us know your thoughts on the season so far and where Posh will finish via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news, here.