A run of four without a win leaves them fifth in the table and with work still to do to secure a play-off spot.

But, with 45 points still to play for, a top two finish can’t be ruled out

Here is where the data gurus at the footballwebpages.co.uk website thinks Posh will finish the season.

Let us know your thoughts on the season via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news, here.