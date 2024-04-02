Sports' matchwinner Dan Jarvis during the game against Gloucester City. Photo David Lowndes.

​The city side pipped relegation certainties Gloucester City 1-0 at PIMS Park on Easter Monday thanks to a second-half goal from in-form Dan Jarvis.

That followed a decent performance in a 2-1 defeat at promotion-chasing Boston United on Good Friday and left Sports five points and five places above the drop zone with just four games to go.

Realistically three of the four places in the drop zone are pretty much confirmed and Sports tackle the team who occupy the final spot, Farsley Celtic, twice in four days. Sports travel to Leeds on Saturday before hosting Farsley next Tuesday (April 9, 7.45pm).

New Sports signing Brandon Njoku goes down in the Gloucester City penalty area. Photo David Lowndes.

"You never know what you are going to get from Farsley,” Sports joint boss Michael Gash stated. “They can pull of a great away win one week and then lose badly at home in their next game.

"Obviously they are two huge games for both clubs so it’s good to go into them on the back of an important and deserved win.

"Two more wins would probably see us safe and we’d like to get them as soon as possible.”

New loan signing Brandon Njoku, a striker from Cambridge United, scored on his debut at Boston, but it proved to be a consolation goal after the hosts had scored twice in a few first-half minutes.

A header at the Gloucester goal from Sports centre-back Connor Johnson. Photo David Lowndes.

“Brandon has done well in his first two games,” Gash added. “He’s a handful.

"He took his goal well at Boston and he’s probably disappointed he also didn’t score against Gloucester, but he should be a good signing.

"We started well at Boston, but folded towards the end of the first-half and gave them two goals.

"They had a man sent off in the second half, we scored and then dominated, but couldn’t score again.

"We played well against Gloucester. We had a couple of half chances before the break, but Dan popped up with another important goal.

"Since he returned from injury he’s been a very consistent player and he has added goals to his game.

"We needed the win to get out of our little bad patch of form and hopefully we will kick on again now.”

Sports had failed to win any of their previous six games before tackling Gloucester. Their final two games are at neighbours King’s Lynn and at home to a Chorley side who could still finish second.