Dan's late goal saved the day for Peterborough Sports

Peterborough Sports' players celebrate an equalising goal from Dan Jarvis (left). Photo Darren Wiles

Dan Jarvis rescued a point for Peterborough Sports in their National League North fixture against Alfreton Town at PIMS Park on Saturday.

A Jarvis shot from just inside the area in the 89th minute took a kind deflection and sped into the top corner to earn Sports a 1-1 draw against a team also in the bottom four. The city side remain next-to-bottom, but just two points from a place of safety ahead of a Tuesday night game against seventh-placed Buxton at PIMS Park (7.45pm kick off).

Sports unveiled yet another matchday signing as left-sided player Connor Wood joined the club. He was released by League Two side Tranmere Rovers at the end of last season after making over 50 appearances for the club.

Wood started on the substitutes’ bench against an Alfreton side who boasted a new manager in Jake Buxton, a former Derby County player and coach.

The visitors were inspired enough to carve out a first-minute chance from a long throw, but Jed Abbey fired over the crossbar.

Abbey made amends on 11 minutes by poking the ball home after pouncing on a flick from a long high ball forward.

Sports responded well with Richard Faakye and Sam McLintock going close and in the final minute of the half Charlie Hickingbottom forced a decent save from a McLintock free kick.

Alfreton goalkeeper George Willis was becoming a busy man and he saved well from a deflected Jarvis effort at the start of the second half, just before Sports’ forward Max Booth sliced wide from a decent position.

Wood came on with 20 minutes to go and soon saw a fierce drive at goal well blocked and Booth headed a near post corner just over the crossbar.

But just as it looked like Sports would suffer a first home defeat under their own new boss Phil Brown up popped Jarvis to save the day.

There was still time for Mclintock to go close twice in added time and Wood was inches away from connecting with a cross at the far post.

Sports: Crook, Oakley (sub 80 mins, Cadogan), Faakye, Hickingbottom, Powell (sub 70 mins, Wood), Whitehouse (sub 64 mins, Beresford), Davies (sub 55 mins, Straughan-Brown), McLintock, Jarvis, Felix (sub 55 mins, Williams), Booth.

Unused Subs: Edwards, Fox.

Alfreton: Willis, Newell, Lund, Leckie, Hunt, Fewster, Cantrill, Salmon (sub 46 mins, Ligzenda), Perritt, Dodoo (sub 75 mins, Samuels), Abbey (sub 86 mins, Barrett).

Unused Subs: Hewitson, Derham, Pennant, Apat.

Attendance: 337