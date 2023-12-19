Cup glory for ICA Sports boys and girls, Parkside make a point at last, new-improved Netherton Women on cloud nine

​ICA Sports pulled off one of the shocks of the season in the Peterborough Youth League

Action from ICA Sports Girls U12s (blue) 0, Chesterton 4. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The team ninth in Under 15 Division Two travelled to Deeping Rangers Claret, who are top of Division One after winning all seven league games this season, for a third round League Cup tie.

It looked a home banker, but the city side ran out 3-1 winners thanks to a brace from Michael Wacewicz and a goal from Owen Nash.

In Under 15 Division Three British School of Sports moved to the top despite being held to a 2-2 draw by Whittlesey for whom Jacob Stott scored twice. Chase Bray and Christian Millers scored for the leaders.

Division Four leaders Netherton were also held at home, 3-3 by Ketton despite a hat-trick from Aimado Sauane.

There was a first point of the season from Parkside in Under 16 Division Four as they held Thorpe Wood to a 2-2 draw. Owen Pope scored a last minute equaliser for Parkside after a John Stokes strike.

Under 18 title fancies Hampton Royals moved into the semi-finals of the Hunts Cup with an 8-0 quarter-final romp at St Ives Rangers.

Daniel Cardosa and Dhruv Karavdra hit hat-tricks with Kaden Lipscombe and Chris Valentine also on target.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Four points separate the top five in Under 12 Division Three.

Stamford jumped from third to first with a 5-0 win at March which included a hat-trick for Lou Smith, but Thorpe Wood missed out on second place by losing 3-1 at Stanground.

Goals from Austin Clark, Freddie May and Callen Saunders inflicted just a second defeat of the season on Thorpe Wood.

RTC Red shot to the top of Under 13 Division One with a 12-0 demolition of Spalding as Lucas Stiopu claimed a double hat-trick.

Third-placed Netherton lost ground at the top after suffering a first defeat of the season, 3-2 at Boston despite two goals from Jayden Torry.

Braiden Kilby struck a hat-trick for Yaxley in a 6-0 Hunts Cup win at Park Farm.

There was a Lincs Cup shock as Deeping United toppled unbeaten Under 14 Division One rivals Deeping Clarets 2-0 thanks to goals from John Fraser and Jesse McCann.

ICA fought hard in their Hunts Cup quarter-final before accepting a 1-0 defeat against St Ives.

CAMBS WOMEN/GIRLS

Netherton United Red received an immediate boost from the arrival of some former PSL and Yaxley players.

They won their Cambs Division Two match against second-placed Chatteris 9-1 with newcomer Katie Steward scoring four.

And Netherton Black beat Mapel and Sutton Rangers 15-0 in Division Three with Kelsey Gilbert cracking a magnificent seven goals.

The final of the Hunts Girls Under 14 Cup will be between city rivals Girls United and ICA. Girls United won their semi-final 5-0 at Ramsey and ICA beat higher level St Ives by the same score in their semi.