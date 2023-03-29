Cup final results, cup finals to come, a cup final reprieve, titles won and other races for top spot

Action from Polonia (red) v Stanground Sports in Division One of the Peterborough League. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Tulips went down 1-0 to Grantham Town at Lincoln City FC with the only goal arriving just before the hour mark.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Holbeach Reserves will take on Uppingham Town in the final of the Peterborough League’s Senior Cup.

​The Tigers booked their place with a 4-2 penalty shootout win after a 0-0 draw in a semi-final against Stamford Bels.

Moulton Harrox won the Lincs Junior Cup Final 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw with holders Wyberton at Boston United FC.

There as a shock Premier Division defeat for leaders FC Peterborough. 4-2 at Leverington Sports for whom Kieran Hamilton hit a hat-trick.

Sawtry eased back to the top of Division One with a 4-1 win over previous leaders Farcet United.

Matthew Church scored twice for Sawtry.

Stanground Sports are three points off top spot after a hard-fought 3-2 city derby win at Polonia.

Joe Graham, Nathan Smith and Dominik Szuster scored for Stanground with Karol Narojczyk and Tomasz Rabiega replying.

Ryley Barfoot-Nicholson, Charlie Bosett and Jae Mead all scored hat-tricks as Cardea thumped Oakham Reserves 12-2 in Division Two.

YOUTH LEAGUE

​ICA Sports and Park Farm Pumas are celebrating Peterborough & District Youth League titles.

​ICA clinched the Under 18 Division One crown win style with a 12-1 win at Nene Valley. The city stars have won every competitive game they’ve played this season and now have their sights on a famous treble with League Cup and Hunts Cup Finals to come.

ICA take on St Neots in the county final at Eynesbury Rovers on Friday (7.45pm).

Byron Adiado and Matteo Perkins hit hat-tricks at Nene Valley.

Park Farm are the champions of Under 16 Division Two with two matches to spare following a 3-1 win at Yaxley. Cameron Taubert (2) and Oscar Peck scored the goals for the unbeaten champions.

The Under 16 Division One title race is shaping up to be a thriller and Thorpe Wood Rangers boosted their chances of finishing top with a 6-2 win over rivals Stamford Red. Posh Academy trailist James Moore proved the difference between the sides with five goals.

Netherton still have title hopes. They won 10-0 at Stamford Yellow with Sami Belrhazy and Tyler Binns both bagging hat-tricks.

The Under 15 Division One table has been disrupted by the late withdrawal of Southgate. Whittlesey are now top, although Netherton and Holbeach are likely to overtake them. Second-placed Netherton won 8-0 at ICA last weekend.

SUNDAY LEAGUE

​It’s been an outstanding week for top Sunday Morning League side West Raven.

​First they learned they’d been put through to the Northants Sunday Cup Final after their semi-final conquerors, Northampton North Star, were found to have fielded an ineligible player.

And the city side celebrated by opening up a four-point gap at the top of Division One with a 7-0 win over Cardea.

Finn Pritchard and Liam Whaley scored twice with Josh Gudgeon, Joseph Kelly and Ryle Nicholson-Barfoot also on target.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE

​It was a perfect weekend for RTC Under 12s.

On Saturday, a single goal from Remy Poyner against Eynesbury booked the city youngsters a Hunts Cup Final date with Godmanchester.

And on Sunday, goals from David Jedruszak (2), Poyner and Daniel Klepin-Salles secured a 4-1 win over St Ives which moved RTC back to the top of Division One in the Junior Alliance League.

The Under 14 League Cup Final between Netherton United and Thorpe Wood Rangers takes place at Whittlesey FC’s Field of Dreams on Sunday (1pm).

Jacob Scott fired Whittlesey into Sunday’s Hereward Cup Final against Orton Rangers at the same venue (10.30am) by scoring all four goals in a 4-1 semi-final win at Park Farm. Dexter Nightingale replied for Park Farm.