Spalding United are looking to join Stamford in achieving promotion.

Spalding United face their Northern League Division One Midlands play-off semi-final at home to Sporting Khalsa. Spalding finished five points ahead of Khalsa in the league season.

The match kicks off at 7:45pm, adult prices are £10, concessions £5 and children £2.

The winner of the tie will face the winner of the other semi-final between runners-up Halesowen and fifth-placed Coleshill Town in the final on Saturday April 29. Spalding would face Coleshill at home but Halesowen away.

Yaxley, who were relegated out of the same division, are also in action on Tuesday in the Huntingdonshire FA County Cup Final against step four St Ives Town.

The match is being played at the Alfred Hall Memorial Ground, home of Eynesbury Rovers.

Adult entry is £10.

In the Peterborough League, leaders Moulton Harrox host Deeping Rangers Reserves, while third-place Warboys host fifth-place Crowland Town.

Division One title hopefuls Sawtry are at home to Eunice Huntingdon but Stanground Sports will be eyeing up moving level with Whittlesey Athletic Reserves at the top with victory at Stilton United Reserves.

Fixtures:

Prem: Moulton Harrox vs Deeping Rangers Reserves, Stamford Bels vs Oakham, Tydd vs Holbeach United Reserves, Warboys vs Crowland.

Div 1: Stilton United Reserves vs Stanground Sports, Wisbech Town Reserves vs Wittering Premiair Reserves.

Div 2: Whaplode Drove Rovers vs Leverington Sports Reserves.

Div 3: Oundle Reserves vs Netherton A, Peterborough Rangers vs FC Hampton Reserves, Rippingale and Folkingham vs Deeping Rangers Development, Uppingham Town Reserves vs Ketton and Casterton, Sutton Bridge vs Long Sutton Reserves.

Div 4: YDP FC vs Thorney

