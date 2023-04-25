News you can trust since 1948
Crucial matches for both Spalding United and Yaxley on Tuesday

Spalding United and Yaxley both face crucial matches on Tuesday night (April 25).

By Ben Jones
Published 25th Apr 2023, 00:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 00:44 BST
Spalding United are looking to join Stamford in achieving promotion.Spalding United are looking to join Stamford in achieving promotion.
Spalding United are looking to join Stamford in achieving promotion.

Spalding United face their Northern League Division One Midlands play-off semi-final at home to Sporting Khalsa. Spalding finished five points ahead of Khalsa in the league season.

The match kicks off at 7:45pm, adult prices are £10, concessions £5 and children £2.




The winner of the tie will face the winner of the other semi-final between runners-up Halesowen and fifth-placed Coleshill Town in the final on Saturday April 29. Spalding would face Coleshill at home but Halesowen away.

Yaxley, who were relegated out of the same division, are also in action on Tuesday in the Huntingdonshire FA County Cup Final against step four St Ives Town.

Most Popular

The match is being played at the Alfred Hall Memorial Ground, home of Eynesbury Rovers.

Adult entry is £10.




In the Peterborough League, leaders Moulton Harrox host Deeping Rangers Reserves, while third-place Warboys host fifth-place Crowland Town.

Division One title hopefuls Sawtry are at home to Eunice Huntingdon but Stanground Sports will be eyeing up moving level with Whittlesey Athletic Reserves at the top with victory at Stilton United Reserves.

Fixtures:

Prem: Moulton Harrox vs Deeping Rangers Reserves, Stamford Bels vs Oakham, Tydd vs Holbeach United Reserves, Warboys vs Crowland.




Div 1: Stilton United Reserves vs Stanground Sports, Wisbech Town Reserves vs Wittering Premiair Reserves.

Div 2: Whaplode Drove Rovers vs Leverington Sports Reserves.

Div 3: Oundle Reserves vs Netherton A, Peterborough Rangers vs FC Hampton Reserves, Rippingale and Folkingham vs Deeping Rangers Development, Uppingham Town Reserves vs Ketton and Casterton, Sutton Bridge vs Long Sutton Reserves.

Div 4: YDP FC vs Thorney




Sunday Div 2: Netherton United Reds vs Glinton and Northborough

