Crowland Town have joined a congested Premier Division title race and a great day for FC Hampton

Crowland Town joined the congested race for the Peterborough Premier Division title with a 1-0 win over fellow contenders Leverington Sports.​

Matt Sparrow (left) scored and was then sent off for Deeping Rangers Reserves.

​Harry Tidswell scored the only goal of the game as Crowland moved up to sixth, just five points behind leaders Uppingham Town with three games in hand.

In the only other top-flight match to beat the weather Deeping Rangers Reserves beat Stamford Bels 6-3 with goals from Matt Sparrow, Luke Woodhouse, Keelan Walker, Scott Waumsley, William Moxon and Dan Kettleborough. Sparrow was later sent off.

Zak Treweek (2) and Tom Edwards replied for Bels.

In Division One Netherton United Reserves stayed rooted to the bottom after a 6-3 home reverse at the hands of Stilton United for whom Giovanni Liset hit a hat-trick.

It was a good day for FC Hampton in Division Two. The team in third preserved their unbeaten record with a 1-0 win over Deeping United Reserves thanks a goal from Finley Morris, while leaders Peterborough Rangers were being held 1-1 by Tydd Reserves.

FC Hampton are a point off top spot with three games in hand.

Ashley-James Hudson struck a hat-trick as Park Farm Reserves beat King’s Cliffe 6-3 in a mid-table battle.

Bourne Town A remained three points clear at the top of Division Three after a 6-1 romp over Ramsey Reserves with Michael Hasler scoring twice.

Second-placed AFC Malborne (6-2 v Netherton A) and Hampton United (6-1 v Park Farm A) also hit opponents for six.

Moulton Harrox Reserves dropped their first Division Four points of the season. It finished 1-1 against Sawtry Reserves with Martin Sandall and James Glover the men on target.

Lorenzo Cafaro hit a hat-trick as Phoenix won 5-4 at Holbeach and Tegan Buckfield scored twice in a 2-2 draw at Long Sutton in the only Under 15 Youth League matches to take place.