Crowland comeback preserved perfection, rough few days for Netherton and plenty of hat-trick heroes in the Peterborough League
Visitors Netherton United stormed into a 3-0 lead in the opening half an hour at Snowden Field on Saturday thanks to two goals from Ollie Sylvester and another from Joshua Turner.
But a penalty for the home side and a red card for Netherton just before the break brought Crowland back to life and they completed a stunning turnaroud by scoring three times in the second-half including a last minute winner.
Mathew Smith, Harry Grigas, Archie Rickards and Samuel Leggett scored the Crowland goals against a Netherton side who played much of the second-half with nine men thanks to a liberal use of the sin bin for acts of dissent.
A player from each side was sent off after the final whistle. Netherton goalkeeper Dawid Kowalski also saved a penalty in the second-half.
It was a rough few days for Netherton who were 5-0 down at Sawtry on Tuesday when the match was abandoned with 30 minutes to go because of a player injury. That would have been Sawtry’s first win of the season.
Crowland are third in the table, a point behind reigning champions Uppingham and perennial challengers Moulton Harrox, but with a game in hand on each. Crowland and Uppingham are both due in action on Wednesday night.
Stanground Sports went down 4-3 at Leverington, but recovered to beat Ramsey 5-0 on Tuesday. Louie Venni scored four goals against the Rams.
Cardea are the early pacesetters in Division One after recovering from a 3-2 half-time deficit to win 5-3 at Farcet as Thomas Klinkovics cracked a hat-trick.
Deeping United are close behind after Ben Catanach hit a hat-trick in a 6-0 win over Polonia.
Kris Kefford was another three-goal star as FC Hampton won 6-1 at Tydd Reserves in Division Two.
And Ollie Brant went one-goal better for FC Hampton Reserves by scoring four times in a 6-1 win over Uppingham Reserves.
The misleadingly named Youth Dreams Project made it two wins in two games with a 5-2 success at Thorney. The city side have a few talented veterans in their line-up with Ash Favell and Ian Bradbury among their scorers at Thorney. Elvis Munyiri scored twice.
New entry Stanground Sports Reserves have started well in Division Four. Jack Barron scored twice in a 6-2 win at Leverington A to make it six points from two games.