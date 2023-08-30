Crowland comeback preserved perfection, rough few days for Netherton and plenty of hat-trick heroes in the Peterborough League

Local football action from Peterborough Sports (orange) v Brackley Town. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Visitors Netherton United stormed into a 3-0 lead in the opening half an hour at Snowden Field on Saturday thanks to two goals from Ollie Sylvester and another from Joshua Turner.

But a penalty for the home side and a red card for Netherton just before the break brought Crowland back to life and they completed a stunning turnaroud by scoring three times in the second-half including a last minute winner.

Mathew Smith, Harry Grigas, Archie Rickards and Samuel Leggett scored the Crowland goals against a Netherton side who played much of the second-half with nine men thanks to a liberal use of the sin bin for acts of dissent.

A player from each side was sent off after the final whistle. Netherton goalkeeper Dawid Kowalski also saved a penalty in the second-half.

It was a rough few days for Netherton who were 5-0 down at Sawtry on Tuesday when the match was abandoned with 30 minutes to go because of a player injury. That would have been Sawtry’s first win of the season.

Crowland are third in the table, a point behind reigning champions Uppingham and perennial challengers Moulton Harrox, but with a game in hand on each. Crowland and Uppingham are both due in action on Wednesday night.

Stanground Sports went down 4-3 at Leverington, but recovered to beat Ramsey 5-0 on Tuesday. Louie Venni scored four goals against the Rams.

Cardea are the early pacesetters in Division One after recovering from a 3-2 half-time deficit to win 5-3 at Farcet as Thomas Klinkovics cracked a hat-trick.

Deeping United are close behind after Ben Catanach hit a hat-trick in a 6-0 win over Polonia.

Kris Kefford was another three-goal star as FC Hampton won 6-1 at Tydd Reserves in Division Two.

And Ollie Brant went one-goal better for FC Hampton Reserves by scoring four times in a 6-1 win over Uppingham Reserves.

The misleadingly named Youth Dreams Project made it two wins in two games with a 5-2 success at Thorney. The city side have a few talented veterans in their line-up with Ash Favell and Ian Bradbury among their scorers at Thorney. Elvis Munyiri scored twice.