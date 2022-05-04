Crowland Under 14s celebrate their title success.

Crowland only needed a point from their trip to Glinton & Northborough to seal top spot, but went down 3-2. Fortunately second-placed Thorpe Wood Rangers also lost, 2-1 at Bourne so Crowland could still celebrate.

Oliver Goodyear (2) and Lewis Zielski scored for the winners with Harrison Feek, the division’s top scorer with 29 goals, and George Sanders replying for Crowland.

There are seven Junior Alliance Cup Finals this weekend. Whittlesey Juniors FC host the event at the ‘Field Of Dreams’ on Stonald Road.

Peterborough Sports are involved in finals at under nine and under 10 level on Saturday. City rivals Malborne have finals at under 10 level (Saturday) and Under 12 level (Sunday).

Malborne booked their Under 12 Hereward Cup Final slot with a 5-2 semi-final win over March with Zachary Glendenning and Abas Jalo scoring two apiece. Lennon White also netted. Glinton & Northborough will take on Malborne in the final after a 3-1 semi-final win at Boston. Keaton Feek (2) and Ted Belson scored their goals.

Schedule: Saturday, May 7: 10am Under 9 Hereward Cup: Thurlby Tigers v Hampton. 10.30am Under 10 Hereward Cup: Boston v Malborne.

11am: Under 9 League Cup: Crowland v Peterborough Sports. 11.30am: Under 10 League Cup: Bourne v Peterborough Sports.

Sunday May 8: 10am Under 14 Hereward Cup: Parkside v South Lincs Swifts. 10.30am Under 12 Hereward Cup: Glinton & Northborough v Malborne. 1pm Under 12 League Cup: Deeping Rangers v St Ives.

The rest of the Junior Alliance Cup Finals will take place at the same venue on Sunday, May 15.

Under 13 Division Two champions Crowland will seek a league and cup double. They beat Stamford Red 5-2 in a League Cup semi-final last weekend.

Gunthorpe Harriers Under 13s are also chasing a league and cup double. Marvelous Johnson and Demi Gilbert netted in their 2-1 Hereward Cup semi-final win over Hampton.