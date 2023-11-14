Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Silent weekends’ are to be enforced in the junior football across Peterborough after a startling rise in the amount of abuse received be referees.

The Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League, whish is home to over 470 teams this season, over 5800 players and over 250 referees, has said that is receives reports of disorder, abuse and, in some cases, violence on a weekly basis.

In the past two weeks, there have even been instances of spectators and coaches entering the field of play to berate referees.

Reports have risen this season and the league has now decided to step in to reduce poor touchline and on-pitch behaviour.

From Saturday November 18, until Christmas initially, silent weekends will be enforced. This means that spectators must remain quiet throughout every game, with only applause allowed.

Players on the pitch can still continue talking as normal and coaches can continue to coach this must be done in a respectful manner. Players that are on the bench have also been prohibited from screaming and shouting during the match.

A statement from the league said: “This is not optional and all teams must participate.

"Due to the rise in reports this season across the country, leagues are taking various measures to reduce the poor touchline and on-pitch behaviour.

"If this continues, there will be less and less referees to officiate games and ultimately, this will lead to less footballing opportunities for children.

"The league can not and will not allow referees to experience this without punishment and whilst due process by the relevant County FA must be allowed to take place in all cases, we are now taking action to address behaviour in our league.

"We feel this is a fair and proportionate response to a serious problem that is ruining the experience of many teams, players & referees, the vast majority of which are children.”