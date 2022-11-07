Dion Sembie-Ferris scores for Peterborough Sports against Boston United. Photo: James Richardson.

Not only did Crook, a former Boston ‘keeper, save an 88th minute to preseve a valuable point for his team, but he had also assisted on Sports’ equaliser, a first goal for the team in six matches.

GIven that scoring record Sports probably felt more than a touch concerned when Boston took the lead on 28 minutes through Jean Leroy Belehouan who stabbed a corner home from close range at the near post.

It was almost 2-0 five minutes before the break when Tomm Platt’s header from a set-piece crashed into the underside of the crossbar and Leburn Mbeka headed the rebound over the bar.

Michael Gash celebrates the Sports goal against Boston United. Photo: James Richardson

Earlier in the half on-loan Posh forward Johnson Gyamfi almost converted a right-wing cross at the far post, but Sports crucially remained in touch at the break despite creating very little.

That all changed eight minutes after the re-start when Crook’s long punt reached Dion Sembie-Ferris beyond the visiting defence and his lobbed finish was beautifully placed over the onrushing ‘keeper and into the net.

It then became a war of attrition with neither side creating much. Spencer Keller was presented with Sports’ best chance, but he shot straight at the ‘keeper.

And then two minutes from time it looked like Crook had undone his good work when he was penalised for a foul on Josh Hinds.

Up stepped Scott Pollock to win the game, but Crook defied him right in front of the 350 Boston fans in a crowd of 723.

The point kept Sports in 15th place, four points clear of the relegation zone ahead of a Monday game at Bradford Park Avenue.

Sports allowed midfielder Lamine Kaba Sherif to join Ilkeston Town on loan.