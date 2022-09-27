Cracking local derby to come in the first round proper of the FA Vase and attractive FA Trophy tie for Spalding United

James Hill-Seekings scored twice for Bourne in the FA Vase at the weekend.

Blackstones will host Bourne Town on Saturday, October 22 in a clash between two sides enjoying decent United Counties Division One seasons.

It’s a first game at this stage of the Vase for 13 years for Bourne who eased past St Andrews in the final qulaifying round 4-0 away from home. All the goals arrived in the second-half from James Hill-Seekings (2), Thomas Edwards and Shaun Archer scored the goals.

Stones pipped Kirby Muxloe on penalties after a 1-1 draw after Hayden Armiger had scored a second-half equaliser.

Pinchbeck beat Deeping Rangers 3-0 to earn a first round tie at Sherwood Colliery, while Wisbech will travel to Oxhey Jets after a penalty shootout win over Eynesbury.

Whittlesey Athletic join the competition at this stage and will play Diss Town at home.