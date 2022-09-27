Cracking local derby to come in the first round proper of the FA Vase and attractive FA Trophy tie for Spalding United
The draw for the first round proper of the FA Vase has thrown up a cracking local derby.
Blackstones will host Bourne Town on Saturday, October 22 in a clash between two sides enjoying decent United Counties Division One seasons.
It’s a first game at this stage of the Vase for 13 years for Bourne who eased past St Andrews in the final qulaifying round 4-0 away from home. All the goals arrived in the second-half from James Hill-Seekings (2), Thomas Edwards and Shaun Archer scored the goals.
Stones pipped Kirby Muxloe on penalties after a 1-1 draw after Hayden Armiger had scored a second-half equaliser.
Pinchbeck beat Deeping Rangers 3-0 to earn a first round tie at Sherwood Colliery, while Wisbech will travel to Oxhey Jets after a penalty shootout win over Eynesbury.
Whittlesey Athletic join the competition at this stage and will play Diss Town at home.
Elliott Sandy scored a last-minute winner at Dereham to get Spalding United into the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy where they will host Stafford Rangers on October 8.