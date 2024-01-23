​Court sees black ball decider in Legends of Snooker Team Cup Final

Team cup finalists, from the left, Steve Singh, Mark Gray, Kristian Willetts and Paul Avory.

​The new champions beat Mark Gray and Steve Singh in the deciding doubles frame on the final black.

With the singles matches shared to leave the contest poised at 1-1, the doubles, worth two points, went down to the last ball, with Chatteris cueman Avory sinking it to secure the £400 first prize alongside Skegness ace Willetts.

There were a magnificent three century breaks scored on the day, with resident Bourne Snooker Centre professional Gray compiling 105 and 100 and Huntingdon's Luke Gilbert also making a 105.

Veteran Vaughan Lutkin (63) impressed in reaching the last four, partnering Gilbert, notching singles wins over Dom Cooney, Steve Martin, Avory and Gray, before losing a tense blue ball shoot-out to Gray and Singh.

Singh has been a stalwart on the local pool and snooker scene for decades.

The next tournament will be the inaugural Snooker Classic on the 18th February when 16 players will battle it out for the £400 top prize.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Division One

Con Club A 18 15 3 76

Con Club B 18 14 4 75

Childers 18 12 6 72

Parkway 18 9 9 52

Con Club C 18 3 15 30

Sawtry 18 1 17 19