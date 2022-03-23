County Cup Final heartbreak for Stilton United, Nathan’s magnificent seven, but Peterborough North End beaten, Peterborough United ladies team in shock win

Action from Peterborough United Foundation (pink) v Cardea in the Cambs Womens League Cup. Photo: David Lowndes.

A last-minute goal from Matt Barber forced a 3-3 draw for Stilton against Huntingdon United to take the match into penalties, but the Peterborough League Premier Division side lost that shootout 5-3.

Earlier Lewis McManus had given Stilton an early lead, but it took a Jason Kilbride goal to make it 2-2 at the break.

Nathan Smith scored for his seventh successive Peterborough North End game last night, but he couldn’t save his side from a 4-2 defeat at Huntingdon in Thurlow Nunn Division One. Harry Grigas also scored for North End who were level at 2-2 at the break.

Josh Moreman, the Peterborough Sports star on loan at Yaxley while he recovers full fitness, bagged a hat-trick in a 4-4 Northern Premier Midlands Division draw at Shepshed Dynamo. Dan Cotton netted a penalty for the Cuckoos who were 2-0 down and then 4-2 ahead before accepting a draw.

Wisbech Town are now bottom of the division after Soham Town’s win at Daventry.

Second-placed Stilton did win their Peterborough Premier Division game at Crowland 2-1 on Saturday thanks to two Dan Stephens goals, but they still trail Uppingham by six points after their 1-0 win at Leverington.

Dan Evans scored twice as First Division Deeping Rangers Reserves secured a place in the quarter-finals of the Peterborough League Cup with a 3-1 win over top-flight Stamford Bels. Will Howarth also scored. Bels also qualify, but Netherton are now out.

Peterborough United’s Ladies Foundation team made a mockery of the divisional standings in the Cambs Womens League. The unbeaten Division Three leaders thumped Cardea, the team currently second in Division One, 7-2 in a League Cup quarter-final tie at the Nene Valley Community Centre to set up a mouthwatering semi-final against Division One leaders Netherton United next month. Both teams have perfect playing records this season.