County Cup Final heartbreak for Stilton United, Nathan’s magnificent seven, but Peterborough North End beaten, Peterborough United ladies team in shock win
Stilton United suffered an agonising defeat in the Hunts Intermediate Cup Final at St Ives Town FC last night (March 22).
A last-minute goal from Matt Barber forced a 3-3 draw for Stilton against Huntingdon United to take the match into penalties, but the Peterborough League Premier Division side lost that shootout 5-3.
Earlier Lewis McManus had given Stilton an early lead, but it took a Jason Kilbride goal to make it 2-2 at the break.
Nathan Smith scored for his seventh successive Peterborough North End game last night, but he couldn’t save his side from a 4-2 defeat at Huntingdon in Thurlow Nunn Division One. Harry Grigas also scored for North End who were level at 2-2 at the break.
Josh Moreman, the Peterborough Sports star on loan at Yaxley while he recovers full fitness, bagged a hat-trick in a 4-4 Northern Premier Midlands Division draw at Shepshed Dynamo. Dan Cotton netted a penalty for the Cuckoos who were 2-0 down and then 4-2 ahead before accepting a draw.
Wisbech Town are now bottom of the division after Soham Town’s win at Daventry.
Second-placed Stilton did win their Peterborough Premier Division game at Crowland 2-1 on Saturday thanks to two Dan Stephens goals, but they still trail Uppingham by six points after their 1-0 win at Leverington.
Dan Evans scored twice as First Division Deeping Rangers Reserves secured a place in the quarter-finals of the Peterborough League Cup with a 3-1 win over top-flight Stamford Bels. Will Howarth also scored. Bels also qualify, but Netherton are now out.
Peterborough United’s Ladies Foundation team made a mockery of the divisional standings in the Cambs Womens League. The unbeaten Division Three leaders thumped Cardea, the team currently second in Division One, 7-2 in a League Cup quarter-final tie at the Nene Valley Community Centre to set up a mouthwatering semi-final against Division One leaders Netherton United next month. Both teams have perfect playing records this season.
Netheron won their quarter-final win at Premier Division rivals Cambridge University 2-0 with Emily Johnson scoring twice.