News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
54 minutes ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
3 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
5 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
10 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
10 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

County Cup Final heartache for City Under 12 teams, Pumas win a cup, young Tigers take control of title race and ICA finish with a perfect playing record

​There was County Cup Final heartbreak for Junior Alliance Under 12 League sides RTC and Netherton United.

By Alan Swann
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 18:02 BST
Action from Netherton United Reds v Holbeach United in Division Two of the Peterborough Youth Under 15 Division Two. Photo: David Lowndes.Action from Netherton United Reds v Holbeach United in Division Two of the Peterborough Youth Under 15 Division Two. Photo: David Lowndes.
Action from Netherton United Reds v Holbeach United in Division Two of the Peterborough Youth Under 15 Division Two. Photo: David Lowndes.

RTC went down 4-3 on penalties in the Hunts Final after a 2-2 draw with Godmanchester Rovers at Stilton United FC.

And Netherton were pipped 3-2 by powerful Northampton-based team Santos Panthers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jayden Torry and Lucas Stiopu scored the goals for Netherton who can still pip RTC to the Division One title by winning their final two matches.

Action from Netherton United Reds v Holbeach United in Division Two of the Peterborough Youth Under 15 Division Two. Photo: David Lowndes.Action from Netherton United Reds v Holbeach United in Division Two of the Peterborough Youth Under 15 Division Two. Photo: David Lowndes.
Action from Netherton United Reds v Holbeach United in Division Two of the Peterborough Youth Under 15 Division Two. Photo: David Lowndes.
Most Popular

There’s an Under 12 Division Three title decider this Sunday when Wisbech St Mary host RTC. Wisbech need to win to beat the city side to top spot.

Park Farm Pumas won the Under 13 BFS Cup Final 4-0 against Deeping Rangers Blues at March Town FC.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Malamine Singateh scored twice with Daniel Kragulij and man of the match Finley Herbert also on target.

Deeping gained immediate compensation by beating Yaxley 4-3 on penalties in the Under 13 League Cup semi-final a few days later. It finished 2-2 with Finley Moorhouse and Freddie Benjamin scoring for Deeping.

Action from Netherton United Reds v Holbeach United in Division Two of the Peterborough Youth Under 15 Division Two. Photo: David Lowndes.Action from Netherton United Reds v Holbeach United in Division Two of the Peterborough Youth Under 15 Division Two. Photo: David Lowndes.
Action from Netherton United Reds v Holbeach United in Division Two of the Peterborough Youth Under 15 Division Two. Photo: David Lowndes.

It will be Deeping Blues v Deeping Clarets in the final at the ‘Field of Dreams’ in Whittlesey on May 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

YOUTH LEAGUE

Holbeach United took control of Under 15 Division Two in the Peterborough Youth League with a vital 1-0 victory at title rivals Netherton United Red.

​The city side started the day on top of the table, but the young Tigers overhauled them thanks to a first-half goal from Blake Greenacre.

Both teams still have four matches to play with Holbeach due in action on Wednesday night at Gunthorpe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Netherton are hoping for an Under 15 club double as their Blacks team won Division One with a perfect playing record.

ICA Sports also completed the Under 18 Division One season with a perfect record after a solitary goal for Sebastian Adamczyk sealed victory in their final game against Moulton Harrox.

Related topics:RTCTigersNetherton United