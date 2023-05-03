County Cup Final heartache for City Under 12 teams, Pumas win a cup, young Tigers take control of title race and ICA finish with a perfect playing record
There was County Cup Final heartbreak for Junior Alliance Under 12 League sides RTC and Netherton United.
RTC went down 4-3 on penalties in the Hunts Final after a 2-2 draw with Godmanchester Rovers at Stilton United FC.
And Netherton were pipped 3-2 by powerful Northampton-based team Santos Panthers.
Jayden Torry and Lucas Stiopu scored the goals for Netherton who can still pip RTC to the Division One title by winning their final two matches.
There’s an Under 12 Division Three title decider this Sunday when Wisbech St Mary host RTC. Wisbech need to win to beat the city side to top spot.
Park Farm Pumas won the Under 13 BFS Cup Final 4-0 against Deeping Rangers Blues at March Town FC.
Malamine Singateh scored twice with Daniel Kragulij and man of the match Finley Herbert also on target.
Deeping gained immediate compensation by beating Yaxley 4-3 on penalties in the Under 13 League Cup semi-final a few days later. It finished 2-2 with Finley Moorhouse and Freddie Benjamin scoring for Deeping.
It will be Deeping Blues v Deeping Clarets in the final at the ‘Field of Dreams’ in Whittlesey on May 14.
YOUTH LEAGUE
Holbeach United took control of Under 15 Division Two in the Peterborough Youth League with a vital 1-0 victory at title rivals Netherton United Red.
The city side started the day on top of the table, but the young Tigers overhauled them thanks to a first-half goal from Blake Greenacre.
Both teams still have four matches to play with Holbeach due in action on Wednesday night at Gunthorpe.
Netherton are hoping for an Under 15 club double as their Blacks team won Division One with a perfect playing record.
ICA Sports also completed the Under 18 Division One season with a perfect record after a solitary goal for Sebastian Adamczyk sealed victory in their final game against Moulton Harrox.